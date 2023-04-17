Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to largest extension in NFL history
A big payday is coming Jalen Hurts' way.
The star quarterback agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per multiple reports. Hurts will receive $180 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause as part of the deal, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.
Hurts, 24, is coming off a stellar third season in which he led the Eagles to an NFC title before losing in the Super Bowl. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 101.5 passer rating to go along with 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 15 games.
Hurts, who the Eagles selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract.
Top Stories from FOX Sports:
- QBs rule this year's NFL Draft once again
- NFL Draft alternate universe: How 6 teams' fortunes change if not for Texans' comeback
- Inside the premier NFL Draft offensive-line academy: The Big Boys Club gets bigger
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect projections?
- Aaron Rodgers isn't a Jet yet. 4 weeks since he said he wanted to be, what's new?
- Inside Anthony Richardson's draft prep: How Florida QB became a breakout prospect
- MLB power rankings: Rays remain hot; Dodgers and Astros still sputtering
- Exclusive: Kevin Durant knows you think he's too sensitive, but 'it's not just a me thing'
- While Arch Manning draws the buzz, Quinn Ewers steals show at Texas spring game
- NASCAR takeaways: Kyle Larson finally breaks through at 'The Paperclip'
- Why Shannon Sharpe thinks Travis Kelce is the NFL's best tight endAll-Pro Budda Baker reportedly requests trade from Cardinals2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings, board: 100 best available players
- DK Metcalf on fastest player in the NFL: 'On the record, I am'Ben Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't really fear his accuracy'2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect projections?
- 2023 NFL Draft order: Every pick for all seven rounds2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picksWashington Commanders nearing $6 billion sale to Sixers co-owner Josh Harris
- Why Shannon Sharpe thinks Travis Kelce is the NFL's best tight endAll-Pro Budda Baker reportedly requests trade from Cardinals2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings, board: 100 best available players
- DK Metcalf on fastest player in the NFL: 'On the record, I am'Ben Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't really fear his accuracy'2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect projections?
- 2023 NFL Draft order: Every pick for all seven rounds2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picksWashington Commanders nearing $6 billion sale to Sixers co-owner Josh Harris