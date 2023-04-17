National Football League
Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to largest extension in NFL history
Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to largest extension in NFL history

Published Apr. 17, 2023 11:16 a.m. ET

A big payday is coming Jalen Hurts' way.

The star quarterback agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per multiple reports. Hurts will receive $180 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause as part of the deal, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano confirmed. 

Hurts, 24, is coming off a stellar third season in which he led the Eagles to an NFC title before losing in the Super Bowl. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 101.5 passer rating to go along with 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

Hurts, who the Eagles selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. 

