National Football League Patrick Mahomes makes more history, plus ten incredible stats from Week 4 Updated Sep. 30, 2024 12:45 a.m. ET

FOX Sports Research

The fourth week of the NFL is nearly in the books, with just two games left to play. Several players had incredible performances, along with surprising results from multiple teams.

Arguably the most impressive performance of the week came from Patrick Mahomes, who spearheaded a comeback win by the Chiefs against the Chargers.

Trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, the three-time Super Bowl MVP engineered the 13th win of his career when trailing by double digits.

That pushed him to 13-12 all-time (52%) in such situations, making him the only quarterback in NFL history to have a winning record when trailing by 10 or more points at any point in the game (minimum 10 starts). When including the postseason, he is 18-14 (56.3%) and still the only player with a winning record.

For perspective, Joe Montana has the next-best record at 15-23 in the Super Bowl era— a 39.5% win rate. Tom Brady was 36-61 (37.1%) in those situations, Peyton Manning was 27-59 (31.4%), and Aaron Rodgers is 17-51 (25%).

Mahomes wasn't the only one to have a spectacular game this weekend. FOX Sports Research broke down ten more eye-opening nuggets for you. Let's take a look.

1. Derrick Henry runs wild

"King Henry" put on an absolute show against the Bills on Sunday night. He busted an 87-yard touchdown run which is the longest rushing play in Ravens history. It was the third 80-yard rushing score of his career, with only Chris Johnson (six) and Adrian Peterson (five) having more all-time. It was also his fourth 70-yard rushing touchdown in a primetime game since 2017; all other NFL players have a combined four in that span.

He ended up one yard shy of 200, which would've been his seventh career game with 200 rushing yards— breaking a tie with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson. He still joined those two Hall of Famers as the only players in NFL history with seven career games of 195 rush yards. John Harbaugh's 2024 squad is also just the second team since the merger to have the top rushing quarterback (Lamar Jackson) and top overall rusher through the first four weeks of the season, joining the 2013 Eagles (Michael Vick and LeSean McCoy).

2. Big play Ja'Marr Chase

Midway through the second quarter against the Panthers, Chase did what he does best, going deep for a 63-yard touchdown. It was the ninth 60-yard touchdown reception of his career, which ties him with Odell Beckham Jr. for the most 60-plus yard receiving touchdowns before turning 25 years old (in Super Bowl era). Additionally, only one player age 24 or younger has more 60-yard receiving scores than him in NFL history (Harlon Hill, 10). The catch also put him at 13 career touchdown receptions of 40-plus yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the most since Chase entered the league in 2021. The LSU product also became the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to record 4,000 receiving yards and 30 receiving touchdowns in his first 50 games (Beckham Jr., A.J. Green, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice).

3. Nico Collins makes Texans history

Collins has been on an absolute tear this season, currently leading the leading with 489 receiving yards. He's gone for over 100 in three of four games this season, and in doing so became the first player in Texans history to eclipse 450 receiving yards in the first four games of the season. Yes, that means he's done something that neither DeAndre Hopkins or Andre Johnson did during their dominant tenures in Houston. It was also his sixth straight game with at least 80 receiving yards, passing Johnson for the longest such streak in Texans history.

4. Jayden Daniels keeps on cruising

Last week, the Heisman Trophy winner set the NFL single-game record for completion percentage by a rookie with 91.3%, and he picked up right where he left off against the Cardinals. He completed 26-of-30 passes (86.7%), making him first quarterback in NFL history to have two consecutive games of at least 85% or higher (minimum 15 attempts in each game). His 82.1% completion rate is the highest of any player in a four-game span at any point in their career since at least 1950. He's continued to get it done on the ground too, joining Robert Griffin III as the only quarterbacks ever to eclipse 200 rushing yards in their first four career games.

5. Alvin Kamara in a class of his own

Plain and simple, Kamara continue to be a beast. He has 362 rushing yards, 174 receiving yards, and six scrimmage touchdowns. This is the third time he's eclipse 500 scrimmage yards and six scrimmage touchdowns in the first four games of the season. No other player in NFL history has ever done that three times.

6. Bo Nix gets a never-before seen type of win

Nix finished the game 12-of-25 and had just 60 pass yards in the 10-9 victory for the Broncos. He is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win a game in which he averaged fewer than 2.5 yards per pass attempt (minimum 25 attempts). His negative seven passing yards were the fewest in any half with two or more completions since at least 1991. He also threw his first career touchdown pass, becoming the first rookie to do so in all of Sean Payton's 17-year head coaching career.

7. Trevor Lawrence continues to struggle

Lawrence recorded his 34th career loss today, just one shy of tying Jeff George and Jim Plunkett for the second-most losses in the Super Bowl era by a number one overall pick in their first four seasons (David Carr has most with 43). He's also just the second quarterback drafted first overall to have multiple losing streaks of eight or more games as starter in a career (Jim Plunkett). The Texans improved to 11-2 vs the Jaguars since 2018, their best record vs any opponent in that span (minimum three games played).

8. Vibrant Vikings

Minnesota continues to shine under the rejuvenation of Sam Darnold. They got out to a 28-0 lead agains the Packers, and held on to win 31-29. This is the first time they've started 4-0 since the 2016 season. They are also the first team in NFL history to win three straight games within a season without trailing in any of them, with all three opponents having won a playoff game in the previous season (Texans, 49ers, Packers). Darnold has thrown multiple touchdown passes in all four games this season, the longest streak of his career, as well as the only quarterback to do so this season. As of Sunday night, he leads the league in touchdown passes with 11.

9. Travis Kelce sets Chiefs record

Kelce finished with a season-high seven catches for 89 yards, which gives him 922 receptions for his career— the Chiefs franchise record for career receptions. He passed Tony Gonzalez, and needs two receiving touchdowns to tie the Hall of Famer for that franchise record as well. One more touchdown catch would not only be his first of this season, but also break a tie with Jason Witten for the fifth most among tight-ends in the regular season in NFL history (currently at 74).

10. "Koo-dat"

Younghoe Koo hit a career-long 58-yard field goal to seal the victory for the Falcons against the Saints. It was also the longest field goal ever made in the history of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and he additionally became just the fourth Falcons kicker in franchise history to make a field goal from 58 yards or farther. His make was the first go-ahead field goal of 58-plus yards when trailing in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter since Justin Tucker hit an NFL-record 66-yard kick in 2021.

