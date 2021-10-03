Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs turn corner in big win against Philadelphia Eagles 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs steered clear of a third straight loss, drumming the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 to get back to 2-2 on the season Sunday.

Defense was optional in this contest, as both offenses moved fairly at will for most of the afternoon.

However, Kansas City's defense did buckle down when it became more imperative, limiting the host Eagles to three touchdowns in six trips to the red zone.

Conversely, the Chiefs went a perfect 5-for-5 when they made it into the red zone.

The story was similar from a third-down efficiency standpoint, as well. Kansas City went 9-for-10 on third down and held the Eagles for 6-for-12 on third.

Mahomes & Co. didn't have nearly as much success converting on third down in their back-to-back losses – a 36-35 nail-biter in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens and a 30-24 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers a week ago.

In those two losses, the Chiefs went a combined 7-for-16 on third down.

Offensively, Mahomes was his usual MVP-level self Sunday. He wrapped up the day 24-for-30 for 278 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, connecting with Tyreek Hill twice in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on the game.

Hill shredded Philly's secondary, catching 11 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns, offsetting a relatively quiet day from superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who had four catches for 23 yards.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also added to the optimism for the Chiefs, cracking the 100-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive week with 102 yards on the ground against the Eagles. He also chipped in with two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown.

With the way Kansas City's offense was moving the ball, punter Tommy Townsend basically had the day off – aside from duties as a holder.

Neither team punted in the game, which is only the fourth time in NFL history that has transpired in the regular season.

For the Chiefs, Sunday's win served as a nice tonic for back-to-back weeks of disappointment.

Sure, the maligned defense could be better, but that might be something Andy Reid will have to live with throughout the season.

If the D can maintain a bend-but-don't-break attitude and Mahomes can keep putting together games where he has nearly as many touchdown passes as he does incompletions – five TD passes vs. six incompletions against Philadelphia – the Chiefs could be back in business.

Nobody was writing off the Chiefs entirely after starting the season slowly, but doubts about their Super Bowl credentials were fairly coming into question.

Starting the year 1-3 would have only amplified those concerns, but they put that notion in the rear-view mirror with Sunday's triumph against the Eagles.

With the red-hot Buffalo Bills – who blasted the Houston Texans 40-0 Sunday – up next, the Chiefs will get a much better litmus test of whether they've fully turned the corner from a 1-2 start.

Beating Philadelphia is an indication. Beating Buffalo would be confirmation.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Kansas City Chiefs Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.