Patrick Mahomes, Kadarius Toney and Xavier Worthy debut Chiefs' quadruple-pass play
Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney, back to Mahomes, back to Toney, deep to Xavier Worthy … touchdown Kansas City.
On Monday, the back-to-back Super Bowl-winning champions unveiled a new quadruple-pass play in practice involving a wild sequence that began with Mahomes and ended with his newest offensive weapon, rookie wideout Xavier Worthy.
In a video posted to X, Mahomes and Toney begin the play with a back-and-forth exchange, before Toney launches the ball deep down the field to a wide-open Worthy.
With just over a month to go until the NFL season kicks off, the Chiefs are adding a little trickery to the playbook as they embark on their quest for a three-peat.
While it is unknown if the team will debut the four-pass play this season, it is pretty clear that Worthy will likely be a big target this season for Mahomes, as the two have been seen connecting on multiple plays over the course of training camp.
The 21-year-old first-round pick out of Texas and the Chiefs will kick off their season with a preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 10.
