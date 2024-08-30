National Football League Patrick Mahomes hints that Chiefs could use Taylor Swift-designed plays Published Aug. 30, 2024 1:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has had a major influence on the NFL, reportedly sparking a 30% increase in Chiefs fans alone since the pair were first linked together over a year ago.

This season, Swift's influence might spill over to on-field matters for the team. Patrick Mahomes recently revealed that Swift "asks a lot of great questions" and could be responsible for some of their plays this season.

"She's really interested in football," Mahomes said. "[Swift] started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in."

"I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football," Mahomes added. "I know — being a girl dad — how cool it is for me to see these little girls, these daughters and how much they're loving to spend time with their dad, watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that's been special to me because she's, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be [genuine]"

Head coach Andy Reid is known to be one of the more creative play-callers in NFL history, potentially making it more likely that Kansas City runs one of Swift's plays. In their first Super Bowl win over San Francisco in the 2019 season, Reid took a play that Michigan used in the 1948 Rose Bowl. The play, which had three players in the backfield spinning around like ballerinas before the snap, worked as Damien Williams ran for a first down on a fourth-and-1.

Reid also previously designed a play for Kelce to play QB. The tight end took a snap out of the shotgun before faking a handoff to Tyreek Hill and throwing a 2-yard touchdown in a playoff win over Pittsburgh during the 2021 season.

The Chiefs have already shown some of their trickery in the preseason. Mahomes threw a behind-the-back pass to Kelce during their exhibition game against Detroit. However, Mahomes later said that the play was improvised due to Kelce running the wrong route.

Regardless, the Chiefs have a long history of having some trick plays up their sleeve. With Swift potentially designing plays, the sleeve might be even more full of trickery. So, if you hear Mahomes blurt out "1989" or "Cruel Summer" at the line of scrimmage, it might just be a play designed by Swift.

