National Football League Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' defense under duress for NFL Week 8 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the weeks pile up in the NFL, so does the pressure.

If you're a star player not passing muster, pundits –– and fans — won't hesitate to let you know about it.

On Thursday, Chris Broussard of " First Things First " revealed who landed on this week's "Under Duress" — and why.

Here are the five-ish players Broussard believes are facing the most heat.

5. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

The outlook: Ridley had his best season a year ago, putting up 1,374 yards on 90 catches, averaging 91.6 yards per game. His 15.3 yards per reception were a career-high, as were his 143 targets. With Julio Jones traded to Tennessee in the offseason, it was expected to become Ridley's show on the outside for the Falcons. Through five games this season, he has woefully underachieved. He has just 281 yards on 31 catches, which comes out to a career-low 9.1 yards per catch, and has yet to break the 100-yard receiving mark in a single game this season.

Broussard's thoughts: "Last year [he was] tied with Davante Adams — that's a name for you — for the fifth-most receiving yards in the league. Not so much this year. Now, he has been out a couple of games for personal reasons, but he's only averaging nine yards a catch. ... They need Ridley to return to being Calvin Ridley."

4. Jamal Adams, S, Seattle Seahawks

The outlook: The Seahawks have a bunch invested in Adams. After trading two first-round picks to acquire the safety in 2020, Seattle then made him the highest-paid player at his position in the league this offseason. Playing on a four-year, $72-million contract, Adams hasn't quite had the impact he had had in past seasons, especially as it pertains to getting to the opposing quarterback. After notching 9.5 sacks and 14 QB hits in 12 games a season ago, he has put up a goose egg in both departments through seven games this season.

Broussard's thoughts: "Highest-paid safety in the league and he falls off big time. We've all seen his gaffes in the passing game, but he's not even doing it as far as rushing the passer. ... They need a big win [against the Jacksonville Jaguars]. He needs to rebound."

3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

The outlook: Time doesn't appear to be on the side of the 23-year-old QB in Miami. The No. 5 overall pick by the Dolphins in 2020, Tagovailoa is now embroiled in trade rumors despite having just 13 starts under his belt. To his credit, he has played admirably in back-to-back games since the rumors really began to swell — albeit in losing efforts — but there is a sense the Dolphins might be ready to move on. When asked if he felt wanted by Miami, his response of "I don't not feel wanted" said quite a bit about the present state of affairs.

Broussard's thoughts: "Look, we all know what's going on with Tua. And I feel bad for the guy. He's only played 13 games in Miami and they're already giving up on the fifth guy chosen in 2020. I mean, I feel for him. ... He's no longer playing for Miami, though. He's playing for his future employer. Who is it? Is he going to Houston in a trade? Doesn't seem that way. So, where does he end up next year?"

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The outlook: This mortal version of Mahomes is not the version the league is used to seeing. He has always been a risk-taker, but his nine interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL with New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson. He also has four fumbles already this season, one less than he had through 15 games in 2020. Since he became the full-time starter in 2018, he has never had a passer rating below 105 for the season but sits at 97.9 at the moment. Worst of all, the Chiefs 3-4 and in the cellar of the AFC West — deeply unfamiliar territory for Mahomes.

Broussard's thoughts: "For the last three years, Mahomes has been indisputably the No. 1 quarterback in the world. And now, for the first time, he is facing doubters. He's facing real adversity for the first time in his career. ... He needs to come back out and get righted. And a perfect opponent — you've got the New York Giants. "

1. Frank Clark/Chris Jones, DEs, Kansas City Chiefs

The outlook: Kansas City's struggles aren't all on Mahomes, though. A lot of the 2018 MVP's poor play can be attributed to trying to cover for a horrid defense that ranks 27th in points allowed and 28th in yards allowed. Ranked 30th in third-down conversion percentage, the Chiefs can't seem to get big stops. A big reason why? The Chiefs have eight total sacks, tied for the lowest in the league. Clark and Jones, their two big-money defensive ends, had 6.0 and 7.5 sacks a season ago, respectively. Clark has zero in four games this season, while Jones has 2.0 in five games.

Broussard's thoughts: "At No. 1, I am sticking with the Chiefs and I'm going double. Frank Clark and Chris Jones. We've been talking for weeks — really, since the season started — about how bad that Chiefs defense is, and we've been giving them a pass. ... How about the defenders? Especially these two. They're making a combined, contractually, $184 million between them. ... I need these two to be better. I'm tired of putting it all on Patrick Mahomes. I need Chris Jones and Frank Clark to step up."

For Broussard's full take, check out the video below.

Watch to see who many Kansas City Chiefs players make the "Under Duress" list for Week 8. Plus, see which extra player Broussard sneaks onto the list.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.