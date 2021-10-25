Tua Tagovailoa's future with Miami Dolphins growing murkier as trade rumors swell

Miami Dolphins
2 hours ago

Mired at 1-6, the Miami Dolphins are in an unenviable position to start the 2021 NFL season.

Coming off a 10-6 performance a season ago, expectations for head coach Brian Flores' team were as high as they had been in recent history.

Now, seven weeks into the 2021 campaign, those high hopes for second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa & Co. have all but evaporated.

If their record weren't indicative enough of the Dolphins' woes, the stats back up the story. In terms of offense, the Dolphins rank 29th in the NFL, with an average of 18.1 points scored per game. On defense, they've allowed an average of 29.6 points per game — second-worst in the NFL.

In the same categories last season, Miami was 15th in offense and sixth in defense.

To drive the issues home, Miami's lone win of the season came in a 17-16 scrape past the New England Patriots and rookie QB Mac Jones in Week 1. Since then, the Dolphins have lost six straight by an average of 13.5 points.

As the team's quarterback, Tagovailoa has been at the forefront of Miami's dismal start. However, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has played in only three full games after being knocked out of Week 2's loss with a rib injury.

In back-to-back weeks since his return from injury, Tagovailoa has had impressive starts, despite the Dolphins' coming up empty in the win column.

In Week 6, he completed 33 of 47 pass attempts for 329 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 95.1 in a 23-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday against the Falcons, he went 32-for-40 for 291 yards, four TDs, two picks and a 109.5 passer rating in a 30-28 loss. On paper, those outputs stand above his Week 1 effort of 16-for-27 for 202 yards, one TD, one INT and a passer rating of 79.6. However, his team got the win in Week 1.

All told, the 23-year-old is 7-6 in 13 starts across two seasons, with a 65.7 completion percentage for 2,649 total passing yards, 18 TDs, nine picks and a passer rating of 89.4.

Given the success of the other QBs drafted in his class — Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 and Justin Herbert to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6 — patience with Tagovailoa is growing thin.

Trade rumors are floating around, with Miami reportedly looking at acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been inactive all season amid accusations of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women.

Following Sunday's loss, Tagovailoa addressed how he has handled the trade rumors. 

His head coach also chimed in, saying the QB "did a lot of good things" against the Falcons.

"I had a conversation with Tua about all that was going on," Flores said. "It's the same conversation we've been having for, for a little while, which is: He's our quarterback. His focus needs to be on our team, what we're doing. … Understanding that there's some outside noise — some outside distractions — but just do everything he can to focus."

Refining that focus, primarily as it relates to turnovers, could be what keeps Tagovailoa afloat in Miami.

As Dan Le Batard said on "The Dan Le Batard Show," the Dolphins need to determine if they can overcome the QB's propensity for turning the ball over, which he has done four times this season.

Against the Falcons, his two interceptions — both in Atlanta territory — not only wiped away likely points for the Dolphins but also turned into points on extra possessions for Atlanta.

"The protection of the football is so vital," Le Batard said. "… Can Tua have an excellent game if those two things are in it?"

One guy in Tagovailoa's corner is NFL on FOX game analyst Daryl "Moose" Johnston, who called Sunday's game against the Falcons.

In Johnston's opinion, the Dolphins owe Tagovailoa some stability before calling it quits on the QB.

"I think this one is too early right now," he said. "He's in year two. You've given him no stability to work in. You've given him multiple offenses and offensive coordinators. You haven't given him a supporting cast."

The bad news for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins? The 4-2 Buffalo Bills, ranked second in the league in both points scored and points allowed and coming off a bye week, are coming to town Sunday. 

Ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline in the NFL, it could be a make-or-break contest in terms of Tagovailoa's future with the Florida franchise.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

