National Football League Pat Mahomes Sr. smokes 'Special Blend Lamar Jackson' cigar after Chiefs win Published Jan. 29, 2024 6:45 p.m. ET

Pat Mahomes Sr. is a big cigar fan, so much so that the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had some flown in all the way from Cuba to celebrate Kansas City's AFC Championship Game win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Mahomes Sr. went viral Sunday evening after he told a reporter that he was smoking a "Special Blend Lamar Jackson" cigar during the team's victory celebration.

It was clear that this occasion in particular meant something to Mahomes' dad. The joy on his face brought about by Kansas City's win was undoubtedly heightened by the "Special Blend" shipment.

The Chiefs are heading to another Super Bowl after forcing three turnovers in a 17-10 win in the AFC Championship Game, where Mahomes went 30 of 39 for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson, on the other hand, was 20 of 37 for 272 yards and a touchdown and turned the ball over twice. With the loss, the Ravens signal-caller fell to 2-4 as a starter in the postseason despite having been the top seed in the AFC twice.

