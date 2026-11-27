Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington won't play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on FOX) after injuring a shoulder in practice.

Coach Liam Coen ruled out Washington on Friday, a day after being hurt in practice, and said he is considered "week to week."

Washington leads the Jaguars (7-3) with 44 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 58 passes for 847 yards and five scores in 2025, becoming quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s go-to guy down the stretch.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2023, Washington is in the final year of his rookie contract and could be a candidate for the team’s franchise tag if the sides can’t agree to a long-term deal before March 3, 2027.

His absence could mean more snaps for rookie Josh Cameron, Brian Thomas Jr. and potentially two-way standout Travis Hunter. Jakobi Meyers is likely to become Jacksonville's No. 1 receiver against the Titans (1-9) and maybe longer.

Reporting by The Associated Press.