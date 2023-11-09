National Football League
Panthers vs. Bears live updates: Carolina leads 10-6 late 2nd quarter
Panthers vs. Bears live updates: Carolina leads 10-6 late 2nd quarter

Updated Nov. 9, 2023 9:25 p.m. ET

Week 10 of the NFL season starts with the Chicago Bears (2-7) playing host to the Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams are eyeing a bounce-back win after falling short in their previous matchups.

Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young will lead the Panthers in the prime-time affair, while QB Tyson Bagent will be making his fourth consecutive start in place of injured Bears starter Justin Fields.

Here are the top moments!

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Run it back

The Bears punted on their second possession of the game, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette ran the punt back 79 yards for a Panthers touchdown, evading three tackle attempts in the process. Cairo Santos made a 54-yard field on the ensuing possession for Chicago.

Big play sets up FG

On the second play of the drive after the Santos field goal, Young hit wide receiver Mike Strachan for a 45-yard completion, getting Carolina to the Chicago 26-yard line. Eddy Pineiro later made a 33-yard field goal.

Moving the chains

Faced with a fourth-and-4 at the Carolina 36-yard line, Chicago chose to go for it, and Bagent hit Tyler Scott for a 15-yard pickup, as the wide receiver made a terrific catch in traffic. Four plays later, Santos hit a 36-yard field goal.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

National Football League
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears

