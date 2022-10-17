Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after sideline ejection

National Football League
Conflict was brewing in Carolina — but that conflict is now a thing of the past.

Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline. 

Anderson complied, though he appeared visibly frustrated.

Now, Anderson is on the move, after the team swiftly traded him on Monday to the Arizona Cardinals. In exchange, the Panthers will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN.

Anderson will presumably line up alongside superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins — who will return from a six-game suspension on Thursday — after the news came out Monday that Cards receiver Marquise Brown potentially suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Rams, according to ESPN.

Wilks, who started the season as the Panthers' defensive pass-game coordinator, was promoted to the head-coaching job last week after the team dismissed head coach Matt Rhule. Wilks was in his second stint running the Panthers defense and previously spent one year as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers are entering a rebuild after firing Rhule and are expected to entertain trade offers for several of their top veterans — including Anderson and superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer:

The Panthers lost to the Rams 24-10 to drop to 1-5 on the season.

