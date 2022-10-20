National Football League Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers for multiple picks 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Christian McCaffrey's star-crossed time in Carolina has come to an end.

The Panthers announced Thursday evening they have traded the standout running back to the San Francisco 49ers. In exchange, Carolina is receiving picks in the second, third and fourth round in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder.

The Panthers were looking to land a first-round pick, but their best offers came from the Niners and Rams, neither of whom own one in next year's draft, NFL Network reported. McCaffrey is now under contract with San Francisco through the 2025 season and heads back to the Bay, where he played collegiately at Stanford.

In 2022, McCaffrey has been playing his best ball since his 2019 All-Pro campaign. He's averaging 4.6 yards per carry through six games and 111.6 yards per game from scrimmage. The all-purpose back led the Panthers with 33 receptions, serving as a bit of a one-man offense for the rebuilding franchise.

The sixth-year veteran joins a 49ers team that is tied atop the NFC West (3-3) but has scuffled on offense since its January run to the NFC Championship Game.

The Niners' running game, of course, has been their strong suit this season, much like most years under Kyle Shanahan. Replacement starter Jeff Wilson has tallied 400 yards on the ground, which is seven more than McCaffrey, while averaging 4.9 yards a pop. CMC figures to amplify an already potent rushing attack but also bring an added dimension to the team's faltering passing game.

That could be on display immediately, as McCaffrey is reportedly expected to suit up for Sunday's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The 26-year-old running back is scheduled to fly to San Francisco on Friday and could be used in a limited package this weekend.

The combination of McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk gives Shanahan and veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a treasure trove of offensive weapons to work with.

Only time will tell whether CMC proves to be the final piece of a championship puzzle.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more