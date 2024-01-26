National Football League
Panthers reportedly part ways with assistant coaches Chris Tabor, James Campen
Updated Jan. 26, 2024 8:40 p.m. ET

The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with former interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor as well as offensive line coach James Campen, a person familiar with moves told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday night because the team had not announced the moves that came a day after the Panthers agreed to hire Dave Canales as their new head coach.

Tabor took over as the Panthers' head coach on an interim basis after Frank Reich was fired last season following a 1-10 start. Tabor went 1-5 over the final six games and interviewed for the full-time job.

Campen's departure does not come as a surprise after Bryce Young was sacked 62 times last season, second most of any quarterback in the league.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

