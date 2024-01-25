National Football League
Panthers reportedly close to hiring Bucs OC Dave Canales as head coach
National Football League

Panthers reportedly close to hiring Bucs OC Dave Canales as head coach

Updated Jan. 25, 2024 1:06 p.m. ET
Greg Auman
Greg Auman
NFC South Reporter

Dave Canales, who impressed in his first season as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator, is making an even bigger leap, as the Carolina Panthers are closing in on a deal to make him their next head coach.

Canales, 42, spent 14 years with the Seahawks before coming to Tampa, and that time included an overlap of eight seasons with new Panthers general manager Dan Morgan. The two were small pieces of Seattle's Super Bowl championship team in 2013, and now will be reunited in Carolina's rebranding.

No official announcement has been made, but a league source confirmed a deal was close. A top priority for Carolina in its search for a new coach is the development of quarterback Bryce Young, who struggled as a rookie after being taken with the No. 1 overall pick. Canales has had two successful reclamation projects in the last two years, working closely with Geno Smith in Seattle in 2022 and with Baker Mayfield during his strong comeback season in Tampa.

The Panthers fired Frank Reich after 11 games this season, and owner David Tepper has fired three coaches in midseason in his six years as owner. That, combined with Carolina's 2-15 record and the lack of a first-round pick, might have limited the Panthers' options for a new coach. Canales had not interviewed with any other teams, and was in his first year as a coordinator and playcaller with the Bucs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canales brought energy and positivity to the Bucs' coaching staff, helping them win a third straight division title and a playoff game against the Eagles, exceeding expectations in their first year without quarterback Tom Brady.

Canales' departure from the Bucs might make it harder for Tampa Bay to re-sign Mayfield, a free agent who had thrived in Canales' offense this past season. The Bucs should be in better position to hire an outside offensive coordinator now than they were a year ago, when they had very limited cap room and no known answer at QB post-Brady. They need to find the right hire to help keep Mayfield and receiver Mike Evans interested in a return to Tampa.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports' NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jim Harbaugh agrees to become next Chargers head coach

Jim Harbaugh agrees to become next Chargers head coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes