Panthers look to finish strong after turbulent season

TAMPA, Fla. — Most six-win NFL teams are not playing for a division lead in January, and after a promising start in Sunday's game, the Panthers gave up 20 points in the fourth quarter, allowing the Bucs to pull off a comeback win that clinched the NFC South title for Tampa Bay and eliminated Carolina from playoff contention.

"We didn't do what we wanted to do," interim head coach Steve Wilks said after the 30-24 loss. "They made more plays than what we did today, so we have to give those guys all the credit. We didn't play according to our DNA, which is physicality and effort, which I thought for the most part you saw that. We didn't play smart, not at all."

Carolina (6-10) jumped out to a 14-0 lead early, and even after the Bucs rallied back, the Panthers got a third touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold for a 21-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. From there, the Bucs took over, with Tom Brady finding Mike Evans for two of their three touchdowns and adding a rushing touchdown to extend their lead.

Darnold, who had gone four starts this season without a turnover, had two fumbles and an interception that led to a combined 10 points for Tampa Bay. He also threw three touchdown passes in a game for the first time since 2019, but he was more concerned about the opportunity that got away from the Panthers with a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter Sunday.

"Yeah, I mean it sucks," Darnold said. "Obviously, we knew what we were fighting for. … A lot of emotion goes into it because we know the kind of preparation that goes into it throughout the week. Not just throughout the week, but throughout the whole season, to accomplish our goal. We were right there at the end, and we just couldn't get it done."

While Darnold had success throwing the ball downfield, the Bucs were able to contain Carolina's running game, which had gone for a franchise-record 320 yards in last week's win over Detroit. The Panthers totaled 74 yards on 22 carries, with D'Onta Foreman gaining 35 yards on 13 carries (2.7-yard average) and the team getting just four first downs on the ground.

"It is very frustrating. We work hard to get to this position. Nobody was going to hand us anything or give us anything," Foreman said after the game. "A lot of credit to those guys. They went out there and made more plays than we did today.

"I'm proud of every guy in this locker room. I know we fought hard. Nobody gave up, everybody knew what the task was. Unfortunately, that is part of the NFL. You prepare well, you go out there and give it your all, and sometimes it doesn't work out for you. We just have to find a way to get better and continue to grow."

Based on the current standings, Carolina has the No. 9 pick in April's NFL Draft, and even with contention for the division title now a thing of the past, Wilks stressed the importance of finishing the season strong. The Panthers close out their schedule Sunday in New Orleans, battling the Saints (7-9) for second place in the division standings.

"The one thing I stated to those guys is the last element we're going to do this week, and that's finish," Wilks said. "That's what men do. That's what good football teams do regardless of the record, regardless of the circumstances. We're going to come in tomorrow and put this game to bed and have a great week of practice with that leading to game-day execution. We're going to finish next week and that's our mindset."

If Carolina beats the Saints, they would both be 7-10 and the Panthers would have a sweep as the tiebreaker for second place in the division. A win might drop them slightly in the draft, and it also gives them a tougher schedule in 2023, with three games determined by a team's divisional finish. If the Panthers finish second in the NFC South, they would host the NFC East runner-up next season (either the Cowboys or Eagles) and would travel to face Seattle and the AFC East runner-up, currently the Patriots. If they finish third, they'd host the Giants and travel to face either the Rams or Cardinals, as well as the AFC East third team, perhaps the Jets.

Carolina's lone Pro Bowl selection, defensive end Brian Burns, was held without a sack Sunday, but the Panthers sacked Brady three times, and despite the loss, Burns said he was pleased with how close Carolina came to an improbable division title.

"We went through a lot this season," Burns said. "At the end of the day, we didn't get what we wanted, what I think that we were capable of, and it was right there in front of us. Very, very, very realistic. It was there, we were all over them. They made more plays than we did. I tip my hat to them."

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman.

