National Football League Panthers listening to trade offers for Christian McCaffrey 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Carolina Panthers could be looking to make a move in the backfield, with reports coming out Saturday that the franchise is entertaining trade offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

According to ESPN, Carolina turned down two offers for McCaffrey this past week, but will continue to listen to realistic offers for the former Pro Bowler.

McCaffrey — also a former first-team All-Pro performer — has spent his entire six-year career in Carolina, appearing in every game for the Panthers during the first three years of his career. In those 48 appearances, McCaffrey racked up 2,920 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 623 carries, as well as 2,523 receiving yards and 15 TDs on 303 catches, quickly becoming one of the top dual-threat offensive weapons in the NFL.

However, McCaffrey has been plagued by injuries over the past two seasons and change, appearing In just 10 games total in 2020 and 2021, as he battled ankle and hamstring injuries.

In April of 2020, McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Panthers, which was the richest contract for a running back in NFL history at the time.

Since 2020, McCaffrey has tallied 11 total touchdowns in 15 games.

In five games this season, McCaffrey has amassed 324 yards on 72 carries and 188 receiving yards on 26 receptions. He has two rushing scores and one receiving score.

The Panthers currently sit in last in the NFC South at 1-4.

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more