Panthers give RB Chuba Hubbard a 4-year contract extension
The Carolina Panthers rewarded running back Chuba Hubbard with a four-year contract extension on Thursday that will keep him with the team through the 2028 season.
The NFL Network reported that the extension was worth $33.2 million, with a max value of $37.2 million and $15 million in new fully guaranteed money.
A 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Hubbard is in the midst of his best season with the Panthers (2-7). He is fifth in the league in yards rushing with 665 and has five touchdowns on the ground while averaging 5 yards per carry. He also has 26 receptions for 108 yards and a TD.
Hubbard ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, in Sunday's 23-22 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Hubbard was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Next up for the Panthers for a contract extension could be cornerback Jaycee Horn, a former first-round draft pick.
The extension comes just as Panthers rookie second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday in Munich against the New York Giants.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
