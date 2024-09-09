National Football League Panthers DT Derrick Brown sidelined with potential season-ending injury Updated Sep. 9, 2024 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fresh off a 47-10 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Carolina Panthers got more bad news Monday.

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who signed a four-year, $96 million extension this offseason, will need surgery on his knee and could miss the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Monday because the team has not released its injury report.

Brown, the team's first-round pick in 2020 out of Auburn, is considered arguably the best player on a Panthers team looking to start fresh in its rebuild behind second-year quarterback Bryce Young and new head coach Dave Canales.

His loss would be a huge blow to a defense that struggled on Sunday, allowing New Orleans to score on its first nine possessions. The surgery will determine how long Brown will be out, but the source confirmed his season is likely over.

Brown, 26, is coming off a breakout 2023 season in which he set an NFL record for tackles by a defensive lineman (103).

Brown, who was selected as one of the team’s defensive captains last week, played 60 of the team’s 66 snaps on defense, and it is unclear when he was injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

