National Football League
Panthers DT Derrick Brown sidelined with potential season-ending injury
National Football League

Panthers DT Derrick Brown sidelined with potential season-ending injury

Updated Sep. 9, 2024 12:55 p.m. ET

Fresh off a 47-10 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Carolina Panthers got more bad news Monday. 

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who signed a four-year, $96 million extension this offseason, will need surgery on his knee and could miss the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Monday because the team has not released its injury report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown, the team's first-round pick in 2020 out of Auburn, is considered arguably the best player on a Panthers team looking to start fresh in its rebuild behind second-year quarterback Bryce Young and new head coach Dave Canales. 

His loss would be a huge blow to a defense that struggled on Sunday, allowing New Orleans to score on its first nine possessions. The surgery will determine how long Brown will be out, but the source confirmed his season is likely over.

Brown, 26, is coming off a breakout 2023 season in which he set an NFL record for tackles by a defensive lineman (103).

Brown, who was selected as one of the team’s defensive captains last week, played 60 of the team’s 66 snaps on defense, and it is unclear when he was injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Carolina Panthers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys, Dak Prescott agree on four-year, $240M contract extension

Cowboys, Dak Prescott agree on four-year, $240M contract extension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes