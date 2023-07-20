National Football League Packers training camp preview: What will Jordan Love, Green Bay's offense look like? Published Jul. 20, 2023 12:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

We've made it, folks. Training camps are opening all across the league and hope yet again springs eternal for 32 fan bases. There will be a lot of eyes on the Green Bay Packers as they transition from surefire Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to untested fourth-year QB Jordan Love. And while that's the dominant storyline, there are plenty of others as we get set to welcome another NFL season to Green Bay.

How will Jordan Love's knowledge of the offense translate practically?

Love may be a first-year starter, but he isn't the new kid on the block. Love has spent three years learning the system he is about to operate. But as any dancer (or football player) can attest to, knowing the steps and executing them are two very different things. That's going to be put to the test immediately with the Packers' Week 1 matchup in Chicago against the rival Bears.

We're going to get a glimpse during training camp, where Love's command of the offense, or lack thereof, will be on full display.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Green Bay quarterbacks coach Tom Clements seems to have faith in Love — and he spent all of last season bearing witness to the QB's grasp of head coach Matt LaFleur's scheme.

"Last year during the season he would know the game plan in and out," said Clements of Love via the Packers' website. "He was always ready to go in there, so once you install it and talk about it, he digested it very well."

Now the question remains if that shortens Love's learning curve as he takes the reins in Green Bay.

How will the offense evolve (or not) to help Love?

Aside from how well Love knows the offense, he's also walking into an objectively good situation. Love has one of the best running back tandems in the league to fall back on, with a top-10 offensive line in front of him, provided they can all stay healthy.

That begs the question of the degree to which LaFleur will lean on the run game— or perhaps on the two rookie tight ends the team drafted in April. Though the latter wouldn't much change a scheme that already deployed multiple-tight-end sets at the second-highest rate in the league last season, trotting out more pro sets with multiple backs would alter it slightly. The Packers ran 21 personnel (two backs, one tight end, three wide receivers) 9.2% of the time, despite the fact they have both Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. With a developing quarterback now under center, matched with two young receivers in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, LaFleur and the offense could opt to lean on experience in the form of the run game more often.

Alternatively, will the offense lean on what it does best and rely on confusion with multiple-tight-end sets like it has, despite relying on rookies at the position? History would suggest this option given what happened after the departure of Davante Adams after the 2021 season. With Aaron Rodgers under center, there seemed to be an attitude that he could compensate for the void Adams left with newcomers Watson and Doubs, coupled with Allen Lazard stepping up to be the number one receiver. In hindsight, we know that didn't happen. So, the question is whether the Packers learned from that or if they stand pat with LaFleur's tried and true system.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs says Jordan Love can do the 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

Can the defense live up to its talent?

Another way for the Packers to make things easier on Love hinges on the defense continuing the momentum it created toward the end of last season. Before their Week 14 bye, the Green Bay defense averaged 23.2 points allowed. But in the last four weeks of the season, the Packers allowed just 16.5 points per game. If they can err more towards that 16.5 mark, Love's job will become much easier.

There's no reason the defense can't do it, either. With eight first-round picks among its starters, the Packers are out of excuses as to why that side of the ball can't execute. Will there be more creativity? Will there be more variety of blitz packages? Can they maintain their rate of taking the ball away? We'll get the first look come training camp.

Can Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson lead the wide receiver corps?

Last year, Doubs and Watson were bright-eyed, bushy-tailed rookies who were getting their first taste of the NFL game without a whole lot of guidance. It was a relative baptism by fire thanks in large part to their former quarterback not being present for offseason workouts.

But they're no longer rookies. And Watson finished the season strong, tying for the league lead in rookie receiving touchdowns. Watson scored a total of eight in a four-week span from Weeks 10-13, flashing brilliance in the process. Doubs has been clicking with Love this offseason, according to reports, even going out to California to work out with Love before offseason workouts began.

Lions, Vikings, Packers or Bears: who's the best team in the NFC North?

Will this mean that they're both ready to collectively shoulder the load? We should get a better idea of the split in workload and whether they're up to the challenge in a matter of days and it'll be something to monitor throughout the weeks leading up to the season.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Green Bay Packers Jordan Love

share