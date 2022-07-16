Green Bay Packers Packers' Murphy lays out three-year plan ahead of retirement 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy delivered somewhat of an under-the-radar reminder this week: He's going to retire in three years.

And with that, Murphy outlined his to-do list for the organization and what he hopes to accomplish before that times comes on July 13, 2025.

It is a requirement for Packers' Board of Directors members to retire at 70 years old. Murphy is a member of the board, in addition to serving as the organization's president, a role he took over back in 2007.

"The organization's executive committee has started to make plans for the process and timeline to find my successor. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Packers president. I plan on making the last three years as successful as possible, with multiple Super Bowl championships," Murphy said.

As for what exactly "successful as possible" means over the next three years, Murphy has a three-fold plan: a Super Bowl title, upgrades to the Packers' football facility, and further development of Titletown, the complex for fans adjacent to Lambeau Field.

"We got a lot of good people here," Murphy added. "We've grown as an organization, but I think we've maintained a very positive culture and I think we all view ourselves as stewards that, you know. We want to leave Lambeau Field and the Packer organization better than we found it and hopefully that's been the case.

Murphy has made an undeniable impact since formally assuming the president role in January 2008. The Packers have drafted 18 Pro Bowlers — including standouts like six-time selection Clay Matthews and five-time selection Davante Adams — four first-team All-Pros, and nurtured the illustrious career of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Murphy was at the helm of the Packers' front office for some of the most notable trades in both franchise and NFL history, including the 2008 trade of QB Brett Favre to the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick, and the 2009 trade of three draft picks to move up and take Matthews at No. 26 overall.

More recently, Murphy helped facilitate the 2020 trade of two draft picks to move up to No. 26 and select QB Jordan Love and, of course, the bombshell 2022 trade of superstar wideout Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. That trade ultimately netted first-round linebacker Quay Walker and second-round wide receiver Christian Watson.

Murphy, 67, boasts an 11-10 (.524) playoff record with the Packers, the 11 wins tying the Baltimore Ravens for the second-most since 2008 — only the New England Patriots (16 wins) have more.

He also helped lead Green Bay to a win in Super Bowl XLV and eight NFC North titles (2011-14, 2016, 2019-21).

Under Murphy, the Packers have missed the playoffs just three times (2008, 2017-18).

