Packers not trading LT David Bakhtiari, says general manager Gutekunst

The Green Bay Packers have traded away and lost a lot of familiar faces over the past six months, but left tackle David Bakhtiari won't be joining that growing list that includes the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan and Randall Cobb, among others.

"First of all, we’re not gonna trade David, so let’s just get that out of the way," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told The Athletic on Friday.

In the aftermath of the Packers trading Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason, Gang Green was chosen for HBO's "Hard Knocks." Jets head coach Robert Saleh ripped the team's offensive line on the latest edition of the show, leading to speculation that the franchise could seek a trade for help up front (e.g. a trade for Bakhtiari, Rodgers' former left tackle).

Bakhtiari, a three-time Pro Bowler who has earned two All-Pro honors, is slated to protect quarterback Jordan Love's blindside in what's the latter's first crack as an NFL starter; Green Bay traded up to select Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Packers released their first unofficial depth chart before their Week 1 preseason matchup against Cincinnati last week, which listed Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan and Zach Tom as the starting offensive line from left to right.

Bakhtiari has appeared in just 12 games over the last two seasons (one game in 2021 and 11 games in 2022) due to a knee injury. When present, Bakhtiari has been Green Bay's primary left tackle for the duration of his 10-year career. The soon-to-be 32-year-old is entering the third season of a four-year, $92 million deal.

The Packers are coming off an 8-9 season, which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

