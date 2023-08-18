National Football League
Packers not trading LT David Bakhtiari, says general manager Gutekunst
National Football League

Packers not trading LT David Bakhtiari, says general manager Gutekunst

Updated Aug. 18, 2023 6:33 p.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers have traded away and lost a lot of familiar faces over the past six months, but left tackle David Bakhtiari won't be joining that growing list that includes the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan and Randall Cobb, among others.

"First of all, we’re not gonna trade David, so let’s just get that out of the way," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told The Athletic on Friday.

In the aftermath of the Packers trading Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason, Gang Green was chosen for HBO's "Hard Knocks." Jets head coach Robert Saleh ripped the team's offensive line on the latest edition of the show, leading to speculation that the franchise could seek a trade for help up front (e.g. a trade for Bakhtiari, Rodgers' former left tackle).

Bakhtiari, a three-time Pro Bowler who has earned two All-Pro honors, is slated to protect quarterback Jordan Love's blindside in what's the latter's first crack as an NFL starter; Green Bay traded up to select Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: Packers' David Bakhtiari placing a 'higher standard' on Jordan Love]

The Packers released their first unofficial depth chart before their Week 1 preseason matchup against Cincinnati last week, which listed Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan and Zach Tom as the starting offensive line from left to right.

Bakhtiari has appeared in just 12 games over the last two seasons (one game in 2021 and 11 games in 2022) due to a knee injury. When present, Bakhtiari has been Green Bay's primary left tackle for the duration of his 10-year career. The soon-to-be 32-year-old is entering the third season of a four-year, $92 million deal.

The Packers are coming off an 8-9 season, which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Green Bay Packers
David Bakhtiari
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ranking the best QB-WR duos ahead of the 2023 NFL season

Ranking the best QB-WR duos ahead of the 2023 NFL season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes