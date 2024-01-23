National Football League Packers, Matt LaFleur remain undecided on defensive coordinator Joe Barry's future Published Jan. 23, 2024 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry's future in Green Bay remains up in the air in the days following their season-ending playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Matt LaFleur told reporters at his season-ending press conference that he was "going to go through the process at my own pace" when talking about Barry's status with the team.

"I know there's going to be a lot of long-term, big-picture questions. I'm not there yet, fellas," LaFleur told reporters before being asked about Barry. "We're just starting the process. I gave everybody off yesterday. I came in yesterday and watched the tape, all three phases, but we're just getting into the evaluation portion right now. So probably not going to have many answers for you guys. Haven't met with any of our coaches yet. That'll start this afternoon. Certainly meet with the coordinators and then go down with all the position coaches."

The Packers' defense was shaky throughout the 2023 regular season. They ranked 17th in total yards against (335.1 yards per game) and 23rd in takeaways (18) but were also 10th in scoring defense (20.6 points allowed per game). They were 28th in rushing yards allowed (128.3 yards per game) but were ninth in passing yards allowed (206.8 yards per game).

ADVERTISEMENT

Brock Purdy, 49ers SURVIVE vs. Jordan Love, Packers

The up-and-down nature of the Packers defense bore out throughout the season, particularly down the stretch of the season. They gave up 24 points to a struggling Giants offense, 34 points to the Buccaneers and 30 points to the league-worst Panthers over a three-game stretch in December. But they also only gave up 19 points combined over their final two regular-season games as their playoff hopes were on the line.

The shaky nature of the Packers' defense continued in the playoffs as well. They intercepted Dak Prescott twice in their win over the Cowboys, returning one of those interceptions for a touchdown. But they also allowed 25 second-half points. In their divisional round loss, they held the 49ers to over 40 yards fewer and nearly five points less than their season averages. But they weren't able to make a stop when it mattered the most, allowing the 49ers to go on a 12-play, 69-yard game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes of Saturday's game.

Green Bay's roster was filled with young players in 2023, which could help explain the inconsistency from the defensive unit. In fact, the Packers' roster was one of the youngest rosters of all time to make the playoffs with a weighted age of 25.58 years. Many of their standout veterans though are on the defensive side of the ball. Conversely, many of their defensive veteran leaders, such as Jaire Alexander, Rashan Gary and De'Vondre Campbell, either missed a good portion of the season due to injury or were on a snap count throughout the year.

49ers pull off 4th quarter comeback in 24-21 Divisional Round win vs. Packers

With all of the unevenness this season, multiple Packers veteran players, such as defensive tackle Kenny Clark, voiced their support for Barry to stay in Green Bay on Monday.

"I let them handle all that stuff, coach and everybody else. Love Joe B., love the work that we've put in," Clark said. "We've been through a lot this year as a team, as a defense, whatever you may call it. Got nothing but respect for how we all just handled it and stuck it out and pulled it all together."

Barry has been with the Packers since the 2021 season, replacing Mike Pettine after Green Bay's defense struggled in losses in the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons. The Packers were ninth in total defense in 2021 and 17th in total defense in 2022.

Barry, 53, coached with the Rams for four seasons as their assistant head coach/linebackers coach before joining the Packers.

share