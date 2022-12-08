Green Bay Packers Packers' Lazard fueled by Rodgers' standard, believes in Jordan Love 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL season has been "a rollercoaster of emotions" for the Green Bay Packers, according to wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Lazard appeared on Thursday's edition of "The Carton Show," where he discussed a series of topics concerning the 5-8 Packers, saying that he sees the season through two different lenses.

"I've really believed in our receiving room and our offense throughout this entire season," Lazard said. "I think we've shown a lot of great moments, but we've also shown a lot of bad moments, as well. This whole season has kind of just been trying to figure out the balance of eliminating the bad moments and trying to get more positive moments throughout the season. The development of our room and to see these guys come along throughout the season, especially Christian [Watson], it's very encouraging.

"We still got to go into work and focus and do what we can these next five weeks."

Green Bay's offense has underwhelmed this season. Its averaging 345.6 total yards (15th) and 20.2 points (23rd) per game.

Lazard has been in and out of the lineup due to varying injuries. Across 11 appearances, Lazard has totaled 45 receptions, 620 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. The rookie Watson has been a midseason development for Green Bay, now sitting on 313 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns over the last four games.

Lazard also commented on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has made public headlines this season, specifically when he said that "guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing."

Despite the criticism that has come Rodgers' way this season, Lazard has nothing but positive things to say about the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

"I think my relationship with Aaron has only fueled me, and I think that kinda goes for our entire room," Lazard said. "Just being on a team with him, being able to play alongside of him, he holds you to a high standard. He doesn't lower his standards that he has for himself or anybody else. I think that's what makes him so great …

"Playing with Aaron has always been a privilege, and I've always tried to take advantage of my time with him."

While Rodgers signed a new contract in the offseason, if the Packers miss the playoffs, there could be some rumblings that it is time to move on to backup QB Jordan Love, whom the team selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lazard said that Love's preparation this season has been "night and day" compared to his 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

"This year, coming into the camp, it's been a whole new Jordan Love," Lazard said. "The first two years, you saw the foundation, you saw the athleticism, you saw the skill set and everything, but there was kind of an inconsistency I feel like. And I think that's something he would say as well, throughout practices and the preseason games and camp and all that stuff. But this year, you just see the confidence, you just see the poise, you hear it in his voice in the huddle.

"When he came into that Eagles game, that last drive or two or whatever it was, it was just a different feel in the huddle than it was in the Chiefs game a year ago given the situation and everything. He's grown tremendously on and off the field, and I'm excited to see him continue to grow."

