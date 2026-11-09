National Football League
Packers RB Josh Jacobs Needs Surgery On Finger, Could Go On IR
National Football League

Packers RB Josh Jacobs Needs Surgery On Finger, Could Go On IR

Updated Nov. 9, 2026 7:08 p.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers could be without another star: Josh Jacobs. The running back is set to undergo surgery on his fractured ring finger and could go on injured reserve, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Monday. 

​Jacobs injured his finger in the first quarter when he attempted to stiff-arm New England's Craig Woodson, but his finger got caught in the helmet. Jacobs headed to the sideline in pain to tape the finger temporarily before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

While the injury is just a fracture, the possibility of him going on injured reserve could mean that he's out for multiple weeks. He'd miss at least four games with an IR placement, which would rule him out for matchups against the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. 

​Jacobs missed the Packers' first six games of the season after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list due to an investigation into his domestic violence charges over the offseason. Jacobs has rushed for 80 yards on 36 carries and a touchdown in three games since returning.

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