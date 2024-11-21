National Football League Packers' Jordan Love: We're 'hungry' to play 49ers after playoff loss Updated Nov. 21, 2024 12:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers had the San Francisco 49ers on the brink of elimination in last season's NFC divisional round matchup, but they couldn't seal the deal. Now, they're ready to get a win when the two teams face off on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with Tom Brady on the call.

"I think just ending the season, getting into the playoffs and being knocked out by the 49ers — whoever it would have been — that game is definitely going to sit with you," Love said on Wednesday, according to ESPN. "That's what you've got to kind of just sit with all offseason, is going back, watching that game, trying to see what you could have done better, could have done differently in that game.

"It definitely sits with you through the offseason, and then you obviously move on. Just knowing that that's the team that knocked us out, we're definitely hungry for this game."

In last season's playoff loss in San Francisco, Green Bay led 21-17 with 6:18 remaining in the fourth quarter before the 49ers put together a go-ahead, 12-play touchdown drive. Four plays later, Love was intercepted, and the 49ers took a knee to end the game.

Furthermore, the 49ers have had the Packers' number in recent memory; San Francisco has defeated Green Bay in the playoffs three times in the past five years and five times since the 2012 season. In total, the 49ers have won eight of their last 12 games against the Packers (regular season and postseason).

After throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns in his first full season under center for the Packers in 2023, Love has been hit-and-miss in 2024; he has totaled 2,081 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, an NFL-high 11 interceptions and a 90.6 passer rating, while completing 62.3% of his passes in eight games. Love missed two starts due to a knee injury.

In total, the Packers are averaging 238.2 passing yards (ninth in the NFL), 149.9 rushing yards (fourth), 388.2 total yards (fourth) and 25.0 points (eighth) per game. Regarding Green Bay's Week 12 opposition, San Francisco has surrendered 197.2 passing yards (eighth), 105.0 rushing yards (eighth), 302.2 total yards (sixth) and 22.2 points (17th) per game.

The Packers are 7-3 but in third place in the NFC North. On the other hand, the 49ers are 5-5, good for a three-way tie for second place in the NFC West.

