In his first year as a starting NFL QB, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is headed to the postseason.

As if that isn't impressive enough, he's leading the youngest team in the league.

This has been a tumultuous season in Green Bay — a far cry from what the green and gold are used to with all the continuity they've had under center. Love's predecessor was there for 18 years. The guy before him was there for 16. And in that time, the Packers made the playoffs 22 times. They won the Super Bowl twice. Head coach Matt LaFleur started his Green Bay tenure with three straight 13-win seasons.

There's a reason Green Bay is nicknamed Titletown.

As things went off the rails with Rodgers last year, it became clear Love's time was coming.

"You want to play in the big-time games when the pressure is on and be able to go showcase what you're made of," said Love after Sunday's 17-9 win over the Bears. "Being on the bench those three years and being behind Aaron [Rodgers] and just wanting to be out there so bad, now that I have my opportunity, just make the most of it. Take it and run with it […] It's definitely something that I was waiting for and dreaming of and it's definitely everything that it's living up to be."

When Love finally got his chance, he seized it. He finished the regular season completing 372 of 579 passing attempts (64.2% completion rate) for 4,159 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 96.1 passer rating.

That's better than Rodgers' stats from last year, and better than the future Hall of Famer's rookie season with the franchise. Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards and 28 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 2022. In his first year as a starter in 2008, he threw for 4,038 yards and 28 touchdowns. Rodgers finished that season 6-10.

Love also maintained the Packers' ownership over this storied rivalry, making it 10 straight wins over the Bears dating back to Rodgers' tenure. Love got the season sweep in his first year. Love also did something Rodgers couldn't in 2022: in almost the exact same scenario, Love led the team to a win-and-in victory to the NFC playoffs and a 9-8 regular season record.

That was a moment I'll never forget right there," said Love, alluding to the end of the game when LaFleur sprinted over to hug him. "I feel like that's just a moment of everything coming together. All the work we do, all offseason and in training camp and in the beginning of the season. Everyone in the locker room is sticking together, blocking out all the outside noise and finding ways to put ourselves in a great position to make a playoff run."

Love and the offense grew up before our eyes this season. What was most telling is how they could bounce back, whether it was within a game from a turnover or rebounding from a four-game losing streak earlier in the season. The team went 6-3 after Week 8.

Love's play continued to blossom – not only in the box score, though he had only one game without multiple touchdown passes in the final nine weeks of the season — but in his confidence and command. Love's ability to make plays in and out of structure, the power on his throws, his decision-making and the way he could read and adjust to defenses he was facing didn't look like a first-year starter.

Love had started to draw comparisons to the two quarterbacks that came before him, but in his first year, he surpassed them.

He'll now lead the team into Dallas to face the NFC East-winning Cowboys, who, thanks partly to the collapse of the Philadelphia Eagles, look like one of the best teams in the conference. They've also won their last 16 games at home.

It won't be easy, but the 2023 Packers have already surpassed expectations. Anything beyond confirming they have their quarterback of the future in Love is gravy.

Sorry, NFC North. But it looks like the Green Bay Packers have done it again.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

