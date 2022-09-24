National Football League
Packers' David Bakhtiari likely to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers
National Football League

Packers' David Bakhtiari likely to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

40 mins ago

Green Bay Packers' All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is trending toward returning to the gridiron for the team's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per multiple reports.

Bakhtiari was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but will need to get through his pre-game warmups before he's all cleared by doctors for the affair. Green Bay-Tampa Bay is "America's Game of the Week" (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

And though Bakhtiari has yet to receive the OK, his fellow men in the trenches are wholly looking forward to reuniting with him.

Bakhtiari missed every game but one last season, and missed the Packers' first two games this season after tearing his ACL in 2020. Yosh Nijman has been starting in his place. 

The Packers gave the 30-year-old the largest deal for an offensive lineman in NFL history (four years, $92 million) a month prior to his injury.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins expected to make 2022 debut vs. Patriots
National Football League

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins expected to make 2022 debut vs. Patriots

18 mins ago
Bills place Micah Hyde on season-ending IR due to neck injury
National Football League

Bills place Micah Hyde on season-ending IR due to neck injury

3 hours ago
Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks
National Football League

Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks

11 hours ago
NFL odds: How Justin Herbert's injury impacted Week 3, MVP lines
National Football League

NFL odds: How Justin Herbert's injury impacted Week 3, MVP lines

1 day ago
How Todd Bowles' Bucs have stifled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
National Football League

How Todd Bowles' Bucs have stifled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes