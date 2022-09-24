National Football League Packers' David Bakhtiari likely to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Green Bay Packers' All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is trending toward returning to the gridiron for the team's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per multiple reports.

Bakhtiari was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but will need to get through his pre-game warmups before he's all cleared by doctors for the affair. Green Bay-Tampa Bay is "America's Game of the Week" (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

And though Bakhtiari has yet to receive the OK, his fellow men in the trenches are wholly looking forward to reuniting with him.

Bakhtiari missed every game but one last season, and missed the Packers' first two games this season after tearing his ACL in 2020. Yosh Nijman has been starting in his place.

The Packers gave the 30-year-old the largest deal for an offensive lineman in NFL history (four years, $92 million) a month prior to his injury.

