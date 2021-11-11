National Football League Odell Beckham Jr. finds new home with Los Angeles Rams after Cleveland release 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A new chapter in the Odell Beckham Jr. story is set to begin.

After spending a little more than two tumultuous seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham has signed with the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams, joining a team that many view as a Super Bowl favorite out of the NFC.

OBJ will step into an offense that features quarterback Matthew Stafford and NFL receiving-leader Cooper Kupp, alongside an imposing defense featuring Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and the recently acquired Von Miller.

Emmanuel Acho believes this is a perfect pairing for the Rams and one that makes them the team to beat in the NFL, as he detailed on "Speak For Yourself."

"You're going to take Matthew Stafford and partner him with Sean McVay, who is the most brilliant offensive mind, particularly when it comes to attacking players on defense," Acho said. "And then you are going to give him another weapon like Odell Beckham. That is a match made in heaven. … Odell Beckham absolutely and unequivocally makes the Rams the team to beat."

Should Beckham joining the Rams have Super Bowl bettors excited? Not so fast, according to FOX Bet trading operations manager Ben Conroy.

"OBJ isn’t enough to move the needle, and we’re holding the odds on the Rams at +700 for the Super Bowl, +375 for the NFC, +190 for the NFC West (Cardinals -213)," Conroy said. "Granted, Odell makes the Rams deeper at wide receiver, but without a large sample of recent impressive performances, he’ll need to prove he’s a value addition before it’s reflected in the futures pricing."

The marriage between the Rams and Beckham makes sense on paper, with L.A. ranking third in passing yards per game (296.3) and fifth in scoring (29 PPG) headed into Week 10.

And it appears Beckham is at peace with his decision.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was released by the Browns after their Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game in which he recorded one catch for six yards, both career lows for a single game.

Beckham was traded to the Browns from the New York Giants in 2019, but what once looked like a promising move to pair him with an upstart Baker Mayfield and former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry quickly proved to be a rocky relationship.

Despite recording 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with Cleveland, Beckham's time was ultimately marred by injury and chemistry issues with Mayfield.

Last season, he tore his ACL in Week 7 after attempting to run down a defender after a Mayfield interception. After returning from the injury this season in Week 3, Beckham played a minimal role in the Browns' offense, recording just 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games.

In those six games, Beckham saw only 34 targets, prompting his father to post an 11-minute video on Instagram showing his son open but not receiving the ball.

The Browns released Beckham not long after his dad's now-infamous post.

Now, Beckham will get a chance to prove whether he was miscast in Cleveland and remains one of the elite receivers in the NFL.

At his peak, he was a two-time All-Pro who set the NFL ablaze during his five-year tenure with the New York Giants. For his career, Beckham has 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Here is how social media reacted to the news of Beckham signing with the Rams:

