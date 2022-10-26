National Football League
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Titans-Texans, pick
The Tennessee Titans square off against the Houston Texans in a Week 8 showdown. 

The Titans are coming off a 19-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts, while the Texans are reeling from a 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Titans and Texans — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Titans at Texans (1:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Titans -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Texans +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This betting line is very, very fishy.  

Why did the first-place Titans open up less than a field-goal favorite on the road against the lowly Texans? Tennessee definitely feels like a paper tiger to me, with four straight wins all coming against non-playoff teams.

Then again, Houston isn’t a playoff team, either.

Every bone in my body wants to take the points with the interdivisional home dog, but I’m not going to bite the bait. I would rather bet against two underachieving offenses that don’t offer much in explosive plays.

PICK: Under 40.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

