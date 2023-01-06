National Football League
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Titans-Jaguars
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Titans-Jaguars

3 hours ago

The Tennessee Titans (7-9) will play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) on Saturday night, with the winner claiming the AFC South Division title.

If the Titans win, the Jaguars can still make the NFL playoffs in the AFC's third wild-card spot if the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers all lose. 

The Jaguars won at Tennessee 36-22 on Dec. 11, which started the Jaguars' current four-game win streak. The Titans are in a six-game skid after a 7-3 start.

The Titans lead the all-time series 34-22, winning nine of the past 11 meetings.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Titans-Jaguars game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: NFL playoff scenarios

Titans at Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Jaguars -6 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Titans +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Titans are 0-5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games

The Titans have hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) 10 times in their past 13 games

The Titans are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 games against the Jaguars

The Jaguars are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

The Jaguars have hit the Over in the O/U four times in their past six games

The Jaguars have hit the Under in the O/U six times in their past eight home games

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst XXXX XXXX:

Text text text

Text text text

Text text text

Text text text

PICK: XXXXX (XX at FOX Bet) to XXXX by XXXX than X.5 points

