NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Chiefs-Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) can wrap up the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win Saturday at the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10).

The Raiders, of course, would love nothing more than to finish a disappointing NFL season by sending the Chiefs into the postseason with a loss. Las Vegas will start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback after benching veteran Derek Carr last week. By mutual agreement, Carr has stepped away from the team.

Kansas City leads the all-time series 71-54-2, winning 30-29 on Oct. 10. The Chiefs have won the past four and nine of the past 10 against the Raiders.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chiefs-Raiders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Chiefs at Raiders (4:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Raiders +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Jarrett Stidham to Canton?

Lol.

I let out many belly laughs this week around Boston when local sports radio was making fun of the Patriots for drafting Mac Jones two Aprils ago when they "had the quarterback of the future" [Stidham] backing up Cam Newton.

Like many of you, I believe Stidham’s epic performance last week was an anomaly. For context, he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday against San Francisco and now has 707 career passing yards and five touchdowns. He literally doubled his lifetime stats in one week.

The Chiefs are clearly the better team — I’ve got K.C. rated 12 points higher on a neutral field — and they’re so close to the No. 1 overall AFC seed, they can taste it. If Patrick Mahomes & Co. go up a couple of scores early, I’ll bet against lightning striking twice with Stidham.

Give me Kansas City by two touchdowns.

PICK: Chiefs (-9.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 9.5 points

