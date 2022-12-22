National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Packers-Dolphins 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Green Bay Packers are heading to Florida to square off against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

The Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football 24-12 while the Dolphins were defeated 32-29 by the Buffalo Bills in their matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Packers-Dolphins game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Packers at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Packers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.

The Packers’ impressive win Monday night against the Rams has me thinking about them making a playoff push. That’s how sick I am. But seriously, Green Bay’s offensive line and wide receivers are collectively as healthy as they’ve been all season, which makes life easier on Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is forever dangerous in must-win situations and I would much rather back the Packers than lay points with Tua Tagovailoa and the struggling Dolphins. Miami has dropped three straight games [albeit against playoff-caliber teams] and we’ll see how it handles the pressure on Sunday.

I think the Cheeseheads pull the upset.

PICK: Packers (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

