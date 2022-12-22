National Football League
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Packers-Dolphins
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Packers-Dolphins

2 hours ago

The Green Bay Packers are heading to Florida to square off against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 16 NFL matchup. 

The Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football 24-12 while the Dolphins were defeated 32-29 by the Buffalo Bills in their matchup. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Packers-Dolphins game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: Week 16 lines

Packers at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Packers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.

The Packers’ impressive win Monday night against the Rams has me thinking about them making a playoff push. That’s how sick I am. But seriously, Green Bay’s offensive line and wide receivers are collectively as healthy as they’ve been all season, which makes life easier on Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is forever dangerous in must-win situations and I would much rather back the Packers than lay points with Tua Tagovailoa and the struggling Dolphins. Miami has dropped three straight games [albeit against playoff-caliber teams] and we’ll see how it handles the pressure on Sunday.

I think the Cheeseheads pull the upset.

PICK: Packers (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Should Eagles, 49ers, other playoff clinchers rest stars or follow routine?
National Football League

Should Eagles, 49ers, other playoff clinchers rest stars or follow routine?

16 mins ago
NFL odds: How bad weather impacts betting lines; Bills-Bears total dropping
National Football League

NFL odds: How bad weather impacts betting lines; Bills-Bears total dropping

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Giants-Vikings
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Giants-Vikings

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bills-Bears
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bills-Bears

2 hours ago
Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket
National Football League

Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes