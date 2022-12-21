National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Eagles-Cowboys 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Are the Philadelphia Eagles deploying gamesmanship around the status of Jalen Hurts, or could the star quarterback play against the rival Dallas Cowboys in a key NFC East Division contest on Saturday (on FOX and FOX Sports App)?

Hurts injured his right (throwing) shoulder Sunday and initial reports said his status was "in doubt" for the Cowboys game. Hurts has not practiced this week and the official NFL injury report gets released Thursday. If Hurts doesn't play, Gardner Minshew will start.

"I don't put anything past Jalen Hurts as far as his mental and physical toughness," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "There's a chance he could play this week."

The 13-1 Eagles lead the 10-4 Cowboys by three games with three to play, so Philadelphia has yet to clinch the division title, though both have locked up playoff berths. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 72-55, though the Eagles won 26-17 on Oct. 16.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Eagles-Cowboys game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Too risky to play Jalen Hurts vs. Cowboys? Craig Carton, James Jones and Cody Decker discuss whether it's too risky to play injured Jalen Hurts vs. the Cowboys' defense.

Eagles at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys 4.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Eagles +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Jalen Hurts will likely miss this game, which has moved the spread from Cowboys -1 to Cowboys -6.5 on most sites, including FOX Bet. Is that too much of a move? Gardner Minshew, the backup, is a four-year veteran who has never started a game with this much offensive firepower behind this strong of an offensive line. The move is an overreaction, I'd expect some buy-back on Philly.

Lost in the Cowboys' overtime loss in Jacksonville was that Dak Prescott was sacked three times and hit eight times by a defense that ranks 28th in the NFL in sacks (sixth in pressure rate). The Eagles defensive line is much better, leading the NFL in sacks (55) and third in pressure rate.

It’s no surprise this total has come down from 50.5 to 46 (currently 47.5), as Dallas may struggle to put up points and the Eagles offense won’t be as lethal without the dual threat Hurts at QB.

I'll take the points and the Under.

PICK: Eagles (+6.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

PICK: Under 47.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

If Gardner Minshew starts vs. Cowboys, can Eagles come away with a win? FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Olsen joins Colin Cowherd to discuss whether the Eagles can come away with a win vs. Dallas if Gardner Minshew starts.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

I'm going to wait until the Eagles likely rule out Jalen Hurts this weekend to get involved. Assuming that happens, the betting line will climb even higher to Cowboys -5.5 or -6, and I'll pounce on Philadelphia at that point.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew knows this offense inside and out, and his accuracy should keep the game interesting. And Minshew will be playing with a heavy heart after the loss of his college coach and mentor Mike Leach. If you're looking to bet on the Eagles, it's best to wait for the best number.

PICK: Eagles (if line hits +6 or higher at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6 points (or win outright)

