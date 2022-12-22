National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bills-Bears 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills are heading to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

The Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, while the Bears were tamed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bills-Bears game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Bills at Bears (1 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -8.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Ten degrees and 20 mile-per-hour winds.

That’s the weather forecast this Saturday at Soldier Field for the Bears and Bills. And that, of course, is on the heels of a potential blizzard that’ll rock Chicago all day Thursday and Friday. Snow isn’t necessarily a big deal for football totals, but wind and frigid temps certainly move the meter.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a rocket arm, but I wish him the best trying to rifle high-velocity spirals through that Soldier Field wind. Expect the passing game to be non-existent and the defenses to crowd the box. At the end of the day, these are just miserable conditions for offensive fireworks.

This game could easily be 20-10.

PICK: Under 40.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

