National Football League
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Chiefs-Texans
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Chiefs-Texans

7 mins ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Texas to square off against the Houston Texans in a Week 15 NFL matchup. 

The Chiefs were victorious against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, while the one-win Texans almost pulled off the upset against the Dallas Cowboys in their weekend matchup. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chiefs-Texans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Buying Tyreek Hill's reason for wanting out of KC?

Buying Tyreek Hill's reason for wanting out of KC?
Watch as he and Greg Jennings decide whether there's any merit to Tyreek's claim.

RELATED: Week 15 lines

Chiefs at Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -14.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -1111 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Texans +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Houston Texans
HOU

Why Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will lose the No. 1 seed in the AFC

Why Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will lose the No. 1 seed in the AFC
Nick Wright believes the Buffalo Bills will not sit at the No. 1 seed in the AFC through the remainder of the season.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Texans are once again huge underdogs, a week after nearly beating the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas as 17-point underdogs. 

This weekend, they are 14-point underdogs hosting the Chiefs, and I would not fault you for wagering on them. The Chiefs routinely play down to opponents and this is another prime spot for that. I don’t feel comfortable making that wager because the Chiefs could decide to not play with their food on Sunday and make this a large blowout. While I didn’t like the side, I do like a prop for this contest 

Patrick Mahomes is on pace for his best season as a passer. He’s averaging 320 yards per game and is on pace for close to 5,500 yards this season. Last weekend against one of the better pass defenses in the game, he threw for 352 yards but turned it over three times. The three turnovers in the second half were the most turnovers he has had in a game all season. 

Knowing how Mahomes operates, I would expect him to have a get right game against the Texans — a game where he’s super efficient with the ball and has monster passing numbers.  

PICK: Patrick Mahomes Over 304.5 passing yards (-120 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 15: Lines, results for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: Lines, results for every game

29 mins ago
Super Bowl LVII is in 57 days; 1 big question for 15 NFL contenders
National Football League

Super Bowl LVII is in 57 days; 1 big question for 15 NFL contenders

8 hours ago
NFL odds Week 15: Green Bay Packers will cover at Lambeau, other best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: Green Bay Packers will cover at Lambeau, other best bets

14 hours ago
NFL odds Week 15: Best bets for Eagles-Bears, Giants-Commanders
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: Best bets for Eagles-Bears, Giants-Commanders

17 hours ago
Snowstorm expected in Buffalo ahead of Dolphins-Bills
National Football League

Snowstorm expected in Buffalo ahead of Dolphins-Bills

18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes