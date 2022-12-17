National Football League NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Chiefs-Texans 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Texas to square off against the Houston Texans in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

The Chiefs were victorious against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, while the one-win Texans almost pulled off the upset against the Dallas Cowboys in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chiefs-Texans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Chiefs at Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -14.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -1111 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Texans +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The Texans are once again huge underdogs, a week after nearly beating the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas as 17-point underdogs.

This weekend, they are 14-point underdogs hosting the Chiefs, and I would not fault you for wagering on them. The Chiefs routinely play down to opponents and this is another prime spot for that. I don’t feel comfortable making that wager because the Chiefs could decide to not play with their food on Sunday and make this a large blowout. While I didn’t like the side, I do like a prop for this contest

Patrick Mahomes is on pace for his best season as a passer. He’s averaging 320 yards per game and is on pace for close to 5,500 yards this season. Last weekend against one of the better pass defenses in the game, he threw for 352 yards but turned it over three times. The three turnovers in the second half were the most turnovers he has had in a game all season.

Knowing how Mahomes operates, I would expect him to have a get right game against the Texans — a game where he’s super efficient with the ball and has monster passing numbers.

PICK: Patrick Mahomes Over 304.5 passing yards (-120 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

