NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Jaguars-Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 14 NFL matchup.
Both of these teams are coming off of Week 13 losses. The Jaguars were defeated by the Detroit Lions, while the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in their matchup.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jaguars-Titans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
RELATED: Week 14 lines
Jaguars at Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Titans -3.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Titans -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:
The Tennessee Titans season has gone one of two ways. They lose to the good teams but beat up on overmatched opponents.
And after two straight losses — against the Bengals and Eagles — the Titans fired their general manager and are looking for a bounce back performance this weekend.
Thankfully, the Jaguars are coming into town because they are an awful road team, going 1-9 against the spread in their last ten road games.
Besides the trends and emotional reasons for taking the Titans, there’s the football reasons I like the Titans to cover. Their defense is outstanding. They are third in rushing defense and tops on third down. They are tough, physical and smart which will give the Jaguars' offense issues.
The Titans' offense struggles to score and in the red zone, but they are facing a defense in the Jaguars that is 29th on third down and 25th in red zone defense.
The Titans will win this game by a touchdown.
PICK: Titans (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Tom Brady grew up a 49ers fan. Ahead of San Francisco homecoming, a look at his past
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out
- Aaron Judge tested the Yankees’ commitment and won
- What Xander Bogaerts' 11-year contract means for Padres, Red Sox
- Anthony Davis using play to silence critics: ‘I know what I’m capable of'
- College football transfer portal tracker: QB JT Daniels on the move again
- Kylian Mbappe is already one of the World Cup’s all-time greats
- USMNT optimistic about future: 'We can be giants eventually'
- The end of Cristiano Ronaldo as we know him
- Harry Kane gets support from David Beckham ahead of England-France
- World Cup expert picks: Brazil is the unanimous favorite heading into quarterfinals
Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!