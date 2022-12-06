National Football League NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Buccaneers-49ers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) play at the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) on Sunday in an NFL battle of division leaders.

The 49ers, who are expected to start third stringer Brock Purdy at quarterback, lead the all-time series 18-7, winning the last time the teams met (31-17 in 2019).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-49ers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

How devastating is Jimmy G's broken foot for 49ers? Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss San Francisco's quarterback situation with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season with a broken foot.

Buccaneers at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Buccaneers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

This had the feel of a high level playoff game … before Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot and was lost for the season.

Brock Purdy looked fine closing out the Dolphins game, but that was at home when Miami wasn’t ready for his skill set. Tampa Bay carries a much better defense and this is a homecoming for Tom Brady, who is from the Bay Area. The 49ers are on a short week, having played on Monday Night Football, and they do have to travel across the country.

This is a massive coaching mismatch, with Kyle Shanahan going against struggling Todd Bowles. And the 49ers loaded defense should dominate this game at the line of scrimmage, especially if Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) can’t return.

Byron Leftwich has to change his philosophy of first down runs and playing conservative with the greatest QB in NFL history. I would wait for the flat 3 points, and then take the 49ers. Since it’s not available at the time of writing, I’ll go with under 37.5, which is significantly down from the 41.5.

PICK: Under 37.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

