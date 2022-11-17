National Football League
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Commanders-Texans, pick
The Washington Commanders are heading to the Lone Star state to square off against the Houston Texans in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

The Commanders are coming off a strong win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, while the Texans are stumbling after a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Commanders-Texans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Commanders hand Jalen Hurts, Eagles their first loss of the NFL season in Week 10

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless reacts to Commanders win over Eagles in Week 10.

Commanders at Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Commanders -3 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Texans +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Commanders
WAS
Houston Texans
HOU

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The only wager in this game is fading the new NFL darlings. The Washington Commanders just beat the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football and are riding high with positive emotion. Now they are on the road on a short week and I think you wager on a letdown spot. 

Davis Mills has started 21 games in the NFL and the Houston Texans quarterback has not been a favorite in any of those games. Mills is 10-10 against the spread as a starting quarterback so taking him, and the Texans, to cover the full game spread is worrisome.

I'm taking the Texans to cover the first half before Washington's better team wins and covers this game 

PICK: Texans +1.5 1st half at FOX Bet

