NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Lions-Bears, pick
1 hour ago

The Detroit Lions face off against the Chicago Bears in a Week 10 NFC North matchup.

The Lions are coming off a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers, while the Bears suffered a close 35-32 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Bears — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet):

Lions at Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Bears -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Lions +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Chicago Bears
CHI

Time for Packers to bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?

Time for Packers to bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?
Colin Cowherd explains why it is time to play Love and figure out how he plays.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Bears seem to have found their offensive rhythm, scoring 29+ points in each of the last three games. They’ve only won one (Patriots) but the formula could lead to more wins: Justin Fields scramble, run, Fields designed run. The Bears have rushed for over 200 yards in four straight games, and there’s no reason to think the Lions will put up much resistance on the road. 

But this is a different position for the Bears. They’re now favored, and the money is coming in on them. I really like the Bears at -2.5 but not as much at -3. 

However, the temperatures are expected to be in the 30s Sunday, and under no circumstance can I back Jared Goff outdoors in cold weather. In his career – which included no cold weather games last year – he has zero touchdowns, five interceptions and a 47% completion rate when the temperature is under 30 degrees. 

PICK: Bears (-2.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to win by more than 2.5 points

