NFL odds Week 10: Early lines for every game
The Green Bay Packers (3-6) hope to put an end to their five-game losing streak when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) on Sunday in the NFL game of the week on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
In another key game in Week 10, the Buffalo Bills (6-2) play host to the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in a battle of division leaders, also on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 10 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
Teams with a bye: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens
All times ET
THURSDAY'S GAME
Falcons at Panthers (8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Panthers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)
Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Seahawks +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Vikings at Bills (1 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Bills -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Vikings +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Bears -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Lions +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
Broncos at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Titans -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Broncos +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
Jaguars at Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Jaguars +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
Browns at Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Dolphins -4 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Browns +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
Texans at Giants (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Giants -6.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Giants -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Texans +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
Saints at Steelers (1 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Steelers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Colts at Raiders (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Raiders -6 (Raiders favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Colts +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Cowboys at Packers (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Cowboys -5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Packers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Cardinals at Rams (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Rams -3 (Rams favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Rams -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Cardinals +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Chargers at 49ers (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Chargers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY'S GAME
Commanders at Eagles (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Eagles -10.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Commanders +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
