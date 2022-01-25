National Football League NFL odds: NFC championship lines, picks for 49ers-Rams 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers (12-7) look to extend their six-game winning streak over the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams (14-5) in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the 49ers and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Rams -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); 49ers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

ODDS TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL AT FOX BET

Kansas City Chiefs : +125 ( bet $10 to win $22.50 total )

Los Angeles Rams : +190 ( bet $10 to win $29 total )

San Francisco 49ers : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Team Betting Trends

The 49ers are 11-8 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Rams are 10-9 ATS this season.

The 49ers are 8-11 on the over in the over/under (O/U) this season. The Rams are 10-8-1 on the O/U this season.

The 49ers were 5-1 ATS when an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season. The Rams are 7-5 ATS and 10-2 straight up (SU) when scoring more than 21 points in a game.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"The Niners are a little bit in the Rams' head. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers feel like they're good in a street fight with these guys. The 49ers defensive front is playing like the Super Bowl team from two years ago. I think the Rams' offensive front is more of finesse than power front and can get pushed around.

"I think the Niners are going to ugly it up. The Niners' pressure got to Aaron Rodgers and he was very timid. A lot of McVay's offense is based on timing and the Niners seem to disrupt that. That's why this game to me, I like the 49ers and the hook as the right side."

PICK: 49ers (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Pick via FOX Sports' Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"Kyle Shanahan has beaten Sean McVay six times in a row now. The Niners are more physical than the Rams at the line of scrimmage in all the matchups. It’s that simple.

"I’ll take the Niners here to cover the 3.5, but I think the Rams win outright. The hook is important in this NFC West rivalry game, and I’ll be happy to use it to my advantage. These teams know each other so well, and it’s up to the Rams to not beat themselves down the stretch. It’ll be a close game. Rams win, Niners cover."

PICK: 49ers (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

In the divisional round, the 49ers eliminated the top-seeded Green Bay Packers and the Rams edged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed.

The 49ers have owned the Rams, winning six in a row since 2019. San Francisco won at Los Angeles this season 27-24 in overtime in the regular-season finale on Jan. 9 and 31-10 at home on Nov. 15.

"Shanahan has won six straight vs. McVay, including two this season," FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre said. "However, this is their seventh road game in their last nine games. The fourth road game in a row."

Sunday's game will be the sixth time a conference playoff game will feature one team that beat the other twice during the regular season

Three times in those five games the team that swept the regular-season games advanced to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers lead the all-time series, which dates to 1950, 75-67-3. San Francisco, with Hall of Famers Joe Montana then Steve Young at quarterback, won 17 in a row over Los Angeles from 1990-98.

The teams have met once in the NFL playoffs, a 30–3 49ers victory in the 1989 NFC Championship Game

The 49ers are the lowest-seeded team still alive, thanks to their defense. San Francisco has allowed 27 points and recorded 10 sacks (2.5 by Nick Bosa) this postseason, both the best among the four remaining teams.

In two playoff games, Jimmy Garoppolo is 27-for-44 passing (61.4%) for 303 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Receiver Deebo Samuel has six catches for 82 yards and 20 carries for 111 yards and one TD.

Elijah Mitchell has 44 carries for 149 yards (3.4 yards per carry) with one touchdown.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley leads the 49ers in tackles this postseason with 17.

The Rams have averaged 401.5 yards and 32.0 points per playoff game.

Matthew Stafford is 41-for-55 passing (74.5%) for 568 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the postseason. Stafford has scored the Rams' two rushing TDs this postseason.

Stafford's favorite targets are Cooper Kupp (14 catches, 244 yards, two TDs) and Odell Beckham Jr. (10 catches, 123 yards, one TD).

The Rams hope to get after Garoppolo with a pass rush featuring linebacker Von Miller (10 tackles, two sacks this postseason) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (1.5 sacks), a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The Rams should get a boost by the expected returns of left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion).

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.