National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Raiders-Colts, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Sunday's game between the 8-7 Las Vegas Raiders and 9-6 Indianapolis Colts have strong playoff implications, but the Colts will be without their starting quarterback due to COVID-19.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Raiders and Colts — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Colts -6.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Colts -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Raiders +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Raiders have six wins against the spread (ATS) in 15 games this season. The Colts have 10 wins ATS in 15 games this season.

The Raiders have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 15 games this season. The Colts have hit the over in the over/under eight times in 15 games this season.

The Raiders are 5-1 ATS and 6-0 straight up (SU) when scoring more than 21.1 points. The Colts are 7-2 ATS and 7-2 SU when scoring more than 25.8 points.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"The Colts are the better team, but remember, the Raiders are very much alive in the playoff hunt, so they are going to empty out everything they have. If you give me 7.5 points and a capable quarterback in this league (Derek Carr), I'm going to take it most of the time.

"I'd take the Raiders here. Look for them to lay it all out, throw the kitchen sink at Indy on offense and keep it close. Colts win but Raiders cover."

PICK: Raiders (+7.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by 7.5 points or fewer (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is out for the game. Wentz is unvaccinated. Rookie Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick, is expected to make his first start for the Colts. Ehlinger has appeared in three games but did not throw a pass.

The Raiders are battling for a wild-card spot but are on the outside looking in.

Indianapolis would clinch a playoff spot by beating Las Vegas, but the Colts, in addition to Wentz's situation, have major issues with their offensive line as the five starters are either out or their status is in doubt.

Left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Mark Glowinski and right tackle Braden Smith are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Smith was placed on the list Monday, making him doubtful to return Sunday. Nelson and Glowinski have better chances to play as they were added to the list last week.

Center Ryan Kelly is on leave for personal reasons and left tackle Eric Fisher has injuries to his knee, toe and pectoral muscle. The status of Kelly and Fischer is unknown.

The Colts will rely on running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL in rushing with 1,626 yards and 17 touchdowns on 297 carries.

Defense keyed Las Vegas' 17-13 win over the Denver Broncos last week.

The Raiders limited the Broncos to 18 rushing yards on 16 carries. Las Vegas held the Broncos to 158 total yards and eight first downs (two were by penalty).

Linebacker Denzel Perryman leads the Raiders with 138 tackles and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue leads the team in sacks with 9.

Carr is 384-for-559 passing (68.7 percent) for 4,363 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.