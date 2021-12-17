National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Patriots-Colts, point spread, more 19 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 9-4 New England Patriots look to extend a long winning streak over the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Saturday's matchup between the Patriots and Colts — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Colts -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Patriots +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"I will take the Patriots. I never wager on Carson Wentz. It's never gonna happen, especially against Bill Belichick off a bye. We know he's fantastic off a bye. He's had a lot of time now to prepare for Carson Wentz. Give me the Patriots' defense and their offense that's gonna run the football, that's gonna play-action pass, that's gonna be solid. They're not gonna turn the ball over.

"I like the Patriots to win this game outright, but I'll the 2.5 anyway."

PICK: Patriots (+2.5 FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Team Betting Trends

The Colts are 8-5 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Patriots are 9-4 ATS this season.

The Colts have gone over in the over/under eight times in 13 games this season. The Patriots have gone over in the over/under six times in 13 games this season.

The Colts are 8-5 ATS and 7-6 overall when scoring more than 15.4 points. The Patriots are 7-2 ATS and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 21.8 points.

Other Things To Know

The Patriots have won eight in a row over the Colts dating back to 2010. New England leads the all-time series 52-29.

A key matchup with be Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Patriots defense. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16 while the Patriots have allowed only six rushing touchdowns, the fewest in the NFL.

Taylor also leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,348 on 241 carries, a 5.6 average), touchdowns from scrimmage (18), and yards from scrimmage (1,684).

Taylor is tied with Hall of Famer Lenny Moore (1964) for the most rushing TDs in a season (16) in Colts history.

If Taylor scores a rushing touchdown Saturday, he would become the seventh player in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown in at least 11 consecutive games.

As Taylor goes, so go the Colts. Indianapolis is 7-0 when Taylor runs for 100 or more yards and 0-6 when he is held below 100 yards.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones will try to make history Saturday. By beating the Colts, Jones would become the first rookie QB in NFL history to win his first seven road starts. All other rookie QBs combined have seven wins this season, home and away.

Jones is 270-for-384 passing (70.3%) for 2,869 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Patriots are 8-0 all-time in Saturday games under coach Bill Belichick.

Over their past five games, the Patriots have allowed only three total points in the second half, holding four of those opponents scoreless after halftime. They have not allowed any points in the fourth quarter in their past five games.

The Patriots have the best fourth quarter point differential in the NFL at +83 and have not been outscored in a fourth quarter this season.

