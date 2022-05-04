National Football League NFL odds: How to bet on this year's stacked rookie wide receiver class 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With just one quarterback and no running backs selected in the first round of 2022 NFL Draft, wide receiver was the dominant position among offensive skill positions with six pass-catchers going among the first 18 picks.

With such a talented and deep group, which wideout will have the best rookie season?

We take a look at the over/under for receiving yards for five of those rookies, with odds via FOX Bet.

Here is a look at the projected season yardage totals for five rookie receivers (odds via FOX Bet):

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans (18th pick)

Over 875.5 yards Under

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (10th pick)

Over 825.5 yards Under

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (eighth pick)

Over 800.5 yards Under

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions (12th pick)

Over 750.5 yards Under

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders (16th pick)

Over 650.5 yards Under

Since the wagers offered by FOX Bet were over or under a yardage amount, FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor picked one rookie wideout to go over his projected yardage total and one to go under.

"This year is interesting with so much depth at wide receiver but none of them are really going to teams with elite quarterbacks," Blangsted-Barnor said. "My pick of the lot to go over is Drake London, who is going to a pass-heavy team in Atlanta, a team desperate for wide receiver help.

"He becomes the immediate WR1 and maybe has the least help around him than any other rookie WR."

PICK: Drake London over 800.5 receiving yards (at FOX Bet)

"While I think he is very talented, Garrett Wilson has competition (for catches) from Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, so he is going to have a lower percentage than London. And all this sharing is with a QB who averaged 179 yards per game last season. I think Zach Wilson will improve, but 825 is too high for me as a line on that team."

PICK: Garrett Wilson under 825.5 receiving yards (at FOX Bet)

With the focus on wide-open passing games, receivers have been able to record dominant rookie seasons.

Here are the regular-season statistics for the top rookie receiver from the past five years:

2021

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, fifth pick: 17 games, 81 catches, 1,455 yards, 18.0 yards per catch (YPC), 13 receiving touchdowns

2020

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, 22nd pick: 16 games, 88 catches, 1,400 yards, 15.9 YPC, 7 receiving TDs

2019

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans, 16 games, 52 catches, 1,051 yards, 20.2 YPC, 8 receiving TDs, 51st pick

2018

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons, 26th pick: 16 games, 64 catches, 821 yards, 12.8 YPC, 10 receiving TDs

2017

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, 62nd pick: 14 games, 58 catches, 917 yards, 15.8 YPC, 7 receiving TDs

