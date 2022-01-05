National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Bengals-Browns, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) have clinched the AFC North Division title but could move up the playoff standings with a win over the rival Cleveland Browns (7-9) on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Bengals and Browns — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -6 (Browns favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Browns -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Bengals +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total);

Total scoring over/under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Bengals are 9-7 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Browns are 7-9 ATS this season.

The Bengals have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) eight times in 16 games this season. The Browns have hit the over in the O/U seven times in 16 games this season.

The Bengals are 4-4 ATS and 2-6 straight up (SU) on the road vs. AFC North opponents under Zac Taylor (since 2019). The Browns are 1-10 ATS and 5-6 SU vs. NFC North opponents under Kevin Stefanski (since 2020).

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"This is one of those games where you wait until kickoff and see where the seeding stands. If there is no advantage, I'd rest Joe Burrow and then I like Cleveland to win."

PICK: Browns moneyline (-225 at FOX Bet) to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Other Things To Know

The Bengals announced Wednesday they will be without their two key players named Joe.

Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow will not play against the Browns even though the Bengals have an outside chance of claiming the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Bengals, in the postseason for the first time since 2015, head into the weekend in the No. 3 spot and on a three-game win streak.

Burrow left the 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with less than a minute remaining Sunday with a limp caused by pain in his right knee but said it was "nothing serious." Burrow hurt his right knee earlier this season. He suffered season-ending torn ligaments in his left knee last season.

Burrow is 366-for-520 passing (70.4%) for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Burrow ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for sixth in TD passes.

Brandon Allen is expected to start in Burrow's place. Allen has played in five games this season and is 2-for-5 passing (40%) for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Joe Mixon tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play. Mixon is second in the NFL in rushing with 1,205 yards on 282 carries (4.1 yards per attempt) with 13 touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase is the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year as he is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,429) on 79 catches. Among receivers with at least 10 games played this season, Chase leads in yards per catch (18.1) and second in receiving touchdowns (13).

Nothing would make the Browns happier at this point than sweeping their longtime intrastate rival. The Browns won 41-16 on Nov. 7 in Cincinnati.

But they'll have to do it without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will have surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield quarterbacked Cleveland to its first playoff victory in 26 years last season.

Mayfield was sacked nine times and became the first quarterback to throw 10 consecutive incompletions since 2019 in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Case Keenum will make his second start of the season. In six games this season, Keenum is 30-for-48 passing (62.5%) for 286 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Running back Nick Chubb is third in the NFL in rushing yardage with 1,201, right behind Mixon. Chubb, who played with a rib injury against the Steelers, has 219 carries (5.5 yards per attempt) with eight touchdowns.

Defensive end Myles Garrett is tied for third in the NFL in sacks with 15.0 for the Browns, who started the season 3-1 but have lost three in a row and four of their past five.

The Bengals lead the all-time series 51-45 but the Browns have won the previous three contests and six of the past seven games.

