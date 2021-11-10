National Football League Cardinals, Rams, Packers in a race for the top spot in Nick Wright's Week 10 NFL tiers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another week of football has descended upon us, which means it's time for a new edition of Nick Wright's NFL tiers.

We're nearing 10 weeks into what has been a season of unpredictability, and this week is no different, with a slew of shake-ups in Wright's weekly shuffle. Let's get right into the "First Things First" host's groups, with each tier's best odds to win the Super Bowl listed (odds provided by FOX Bet).

DON'T REALLY MATTER: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears

Best Super Bowl odds: Colts +7000

Wright's thoughts: "The Bears … right now, Chicago, you should feel great. Justin Fields –– what a magnificent second half. I think you've got your quarterback. You know who shouldn't feel great? Kyle Shanahan. Oh, boy, talk about the shine being off that rose. What is happening in San Francisco?"

EHH, I GUESS: New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks

Best Super Bowl odds: Saints +4000

Wright's thoughts: "Some of these teams are going to make the playoffs. But none of them right now scare or threaten you at all, except for maybe Seattle if [Russell Wilson] comes back. It could've been called the Nick Wright Vindication Tier. Why? Cause the Falcons, if the playoffs started today, would be in. Also, more importantly, Sean Payton all week long had a decision to make: Taysom Hill or Trevor Siemian. Taysom was healthy enough to play. You know who he went with? The only actual quarterback. Good job, Sean."

AFC ARROW DOWN: Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns

Best Super Bowl odds: Chargers +2000

Wright's thoughts: "What's been going on the last month with these teams? Are you kidding me, Bengals? The Raiders had been playing well, then had a miserable game against the Giants. Can't believe in them. The Browns have lost three of five, and the Chargers, after two awful games, you almost lost to Philly?"

AFC ARROW UP: Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots

Best Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +1200

Wright's thoughts: "Other than the Titans, these three teams have the three longest winning streaks in the NFL right now."

AFC "FAVORITES": Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +550

Wright's thoughts: "I put them in quotes because I don't really believe in any of these teams. I believe in the Titans' defense. That Titans' offense was NOT good against the Rams. The Bills –– since beating the Chiefs –– got annihilated by the Titans, escaped against Miami and lost to the Jaguars. The Ravens, on the other hand, are so confusing. They're 6-2 and a team that used to never be able to come back from double-digit deficits. Now, that's all they do. But why are you down?"

MUST-WIN WEEK: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys

Best Super Bowl odds: Bucs +550

Wright's thoughts: "The Bucs had a bad loss where they got thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball. They've got to win. If they do, you can say the Saints game was an aberration. The Cowboys were down 30-0 to the Broncos. You must win this week, and then you go to Arrowhead the following week."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams

Best Super Bowl odds: Rams +700

Wright's thoughts: "The Packers lost with Jordan Love. We're not going to kill them for it. The Rams –– that game really flipped on those two Stafford throws. We're going to give them a mulligan on it."

FAVORITE: Arizona Cardinals

Super Bowl odds: +900

Wright's thoughts: "It's time for the committee and myself to respect the Arizona Cardinals. I've been hesitant. What the Cardinals did with no Kyler, no [DeAndre Hopkins], no A.J. Green, lost Chase Edmonds on the first play, must be respected. Kliff Kingsbury coached circles around Kyle Shanahan."

