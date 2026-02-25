Nick Wright: Give Brandon Aubrey 'Kicker Version of the Mahomes Deal'

As a Kansas City Chiefs' faithful, Nick Wright is eyeing the free agency decisions fellow contenders such as the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills make.

He's hoping they don't add one player in particular.

"I would be way more bummed out, as a Chiefs fan, if any of those teams got [Brandon] Aubrey than if they got [George] Pickens, and they all need wide receivers," Wright said on Wednesday's episode of First Things First. "They all need wide receivers, and I would be more bothered by them getting Brandon Aubrey than I would George Pickens."

Wright would be fearful of that reality, but he also advised any contender to pay up for Aubrey.

"I'd give him a 10-year, $75 million contract, $50 million guaranteed," Wright said. "The kicker version of the Mahomes deal."

That hypothetical contract would make Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, and the highest-paid kicker of all-time. Currently, Kansas City's Harrison Butker owns that title, making $6.4 million per year. But Aubrey has proven to earn the most money at his position because of his leg strength as he owns two of the longest kicks in league history — a 64-yarder and 65-yarder.

"It is easier to find George Pickens than Brandon Aubrey, and so I would prioritize him," Wright said.

Only Justin Tucker and Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker Cam Little have hit longer kicks than Aubrey.