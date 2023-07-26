National Football League Nick Bosa, Tyreek Hill among NFL stars who should have made Madden 99 Club Published Jul. 26, 2023 10:59 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Madden 99 Club was revealed last week, with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Zack Martin, Aaron Donald and Justin Jefferson earning admission into the exclusive club. Although NFL players are constantly being evaluated by coaches, scouts and fans, there is nothing that draws the interest, and often the ire, of players more than their Madden rating.

As a former player and avid gamer, I get it. The rating is a sign of respect that players wear, like a badge of honor. A near-perfect rating merits "certified baller" status in the locker room, with a generation of players viewing admission into the 99 Club as the pinnacle of their careers.

Remember, today's NFL players grew up in the recruiting world where the number of stars next to their name distinguishes the elites from the also-rans. Among former four- and five-star players who have been viewed as the best of the best at their respective positions throughout their football journeys, the 99 Club represents the final star that every blue-chip prospect covets.

From a scouting perspective, admittance into the 99 Club is akin to placing a top-10 grade on a prospect. The top 10 is reserved for the elite players in a draft class who display the potential to rank as the top two or three players at their position early in their careers. As an evaluator, I would only place a top grade on a dynamic player who consistently dominates the competition at every turn.

In looking at the preliminary list of this year's 99s, the Madden crew has selected five gold jacket-level performers with blue-chip traits and spectacular production over multiple years. The lengthy track record of production makes it easy to see why each player earned the highest grade possible on the Madden rating scale.

Based on their tools, talent and production, however, more players deserve to walk past the velvet ropes into the 99 Club. And I could not miss an opportunity to offer my opinion on five additional players who should be in the 99 Club based on their dominant potential heading into the 2023 season.

Myles Garrett, edge, Cleveland Browns

As an ultra-athletic pass rusher with explosive first-step quickness, ballerina-like balance, and body control, Garrett can slip past offensive tackles, utilizing a dazzling array of finesse moves that twist blockers into knots. But the Browns star also flashes the combination of strength, power and hand-to-hand combat skill to whip blockers with a series of power maneuvers that showcase his superior physical abilities at the line of scrimmage. With 74.5 career sacks and five straight seasons with at least 10.0 sacks, Garrett is the disruptive force that every defensive coordinator covets at the edge position.

NIck Bosa, edge, San Francisco 49ers

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a sack master with a flawless technical game that makes his one-on-one highlight reel the ultimate pass-rush clinic for defensive line coaches around the football world. Bosa's impeccable timing and vast array of moves make him a nightmare to block on the edges. The fifth-year pro keeps offensive tackles guessing with his power maneuvers and counter tactics at the point of attack.

With Bosa also displaying outstanding instincts, awareness and wiggle on stunts and twists, offensive coordinators cannot neutralize the pass-rushing phenom with double teams and exotic pass-protection schemes. Given his eye-popping production (43 sacks in 51 career games) and dynamic skills, Bosa is a near-perfect player as a pass-rushing specialist.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

The All-Pro pass-catcher is a world-class sprinter with elite "shake-and-bake" with the ball in his hands. Hill's rare ability to run past or around defenders on vertical throws and crossing routes challenges the defense's ability to defend every blade of grass from end zone to end zone and sideline to sideline.

Last season, the veteran amassed 1,700-plus receiving yards on 119 receptions despite facing double teams and bracket coverage from savvy defensive coordinators each week. As Mike McDaniel continues to develop creative ways for Hill to touch the ball on an assortment of bombs, bubbles and shallow crossers, the 5-foot-10, 191-pounder will extend his dominance as a big-play specialist in 2023.

Micah Parsons, edge, Dallas Cowboys

The third-year pro is a unicorn as a disruptive off-ball linebacker with elite playmaking skills and pass-rushing ability. Parsons has tallied 26.5 sacks while forcing six fumbles as a mismatch specialist who can create chaos from the line of scrimmage or second level.

With the All-Pro linebacker also displaying unlimited range as a sideline-to-sideline pursuer, the field shrinks for the offense with Parsons positioned between the tackles as a "hit, run and chase" defender. As a foundational piece any defensive coordinator would want to build around, Parsons deserves top honors as an impact player.

Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

Part of the 49ers' bully mentality comes from the toughness and tenacity displayed by their All-Pro tackle on the edge. Williams plays the game like a nightclub bouncer tossing unruly patrons out of the establishment. The ultra-athletic blocker is a "pull and kick" specialist with balance, body control and explosiveness to uproot defenders off of the ball. In addition, Williams displays the lateral quickness and shadow-boxing ability to neutralize slippery pass rushers on the edges. As the unquestioned prototype for the position, Williams is a near-perfect prospect worthy of receiving a 99 for his work.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

