National Football League Madden 99 Club: Vikings' Justin Jefferson kicks off this year's top-rated players Published Jul. 17, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET

Football fans, it's that time of year again! Madden NFL 24 is set to release next month, but before that comes the game's highly-coveted 99 Club reveal.

The 99 Club represents the highest video-game honor known to man — and the highest the game has to offer — signaling that a player has virtually no flaws at his position.

Wide receiver was the first position to have its ratings announced Monday. The remaining positions will be unveiled throughout the week: edge rusher (Tuesday), running back (Wednesday), cornerback (Thursday) and quarterback (Friday).

That said, who made the cut?

Let's take a look at the members of this year's Madden 99 Club.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson landed on this year's list after another brilliant season with Minnesota, in which he led the NFL in both receiving yards (1,809) and receptions (128). He also led the league in big plays (plays of 20-plus yards) with 28.

Jefferson has been a dominant pass-catcher since he entered the league in 2020, having tallied the most receiving yards in NFL history through a player's first three seasons (4,825) — smashing Randy Moss' previous total (4,163) by more than 600 yards. The three-time Pro Bowler is also the record-holder for most yards per game (96.5) and was a first-team All-Pro selection last season.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year beat out Tyreek Hill (98 overall rating), Davante Adams (97), Stefon Diggs (96), Cooper Kupp (96), Ja'Marr Chase (94), DeAndre Hopkins (93), Terry McLaurin (92), A.J. Brown (91) and Amari Cooper (91) for the top honor.

Check back for updates as more players are revealed!

