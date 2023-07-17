National Football League
Madden 99 Club: Vikings' Justin Jefferson kicks off this year's top-rated players
National Football League

Madden 99 Club: Vikings' Justin Jefferson kicks off this year's top-rated players

Published Jul. 17, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET

Football fans, it's that time of year again! Madden NFL 24 is set to release next month, but before that comes the game's highly-coveted 99 Club reveal.

The 99 Club represents the highest video-game honor known to man — and the highest the game has to offer — signaling that a player has virtually no flaws at his position.

Wide receiver was the first position to have its ratings announced Monday. The remaining positions will be unveiled throughout the week: edge rusher (Tuesday), running back (Wednesday), cornerback (Thursday) and quarterback (Friday).

That said, who made the cut?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at the members of this year's Madden 99 Club.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson landed on this year's list after another brilliant season with Minnesota, in which he led the NFL in both receiving yards (1,809) and receptions (128). He also led the league in big plays (plays of 20-plus yards) with 28.

Jefferson has been a dominant pass-catcher since he entered the league in 2020, having tallied the most receiving yards in NFL history through a player's first three seasons (4,825) — smashing Randy Moss' previous total (4,163) by more than 600 yards. The three-time Pro Bowler is also the record-holder for most yards per game (96.5) and was a first-team All-Pro selection last season.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year beat out Tyreek Hill (98 overall rating), Davante Adams (97), Stefon Diggs (96), Cooper Kupp (96), Ja'Marr Chase (94), DeAndre Hopkins (93), Terry McLaurin (92), A.J. Brown (91) and Amari Cooper (91) for the top honor.

Check back for updates as more players are revealed!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Minnesota Vikings
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs do not sign franchise tags, not expected to report to camp

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs do not sign franchise tags, not expected to report to camp

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes