National Football League NFL’s best closer Nick Bosa front-runner for DPOY award 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Turn out the lights.

Through the San Francisco 49er's eight-game winning streak, Nick Bosa's ability to serve as the team's most consistent closer in shutting opposing teams down at the end of games has been a key part of their success.

In San Francisco's 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders last week, Bosa was dominant, finishing with two sacks, seven-combined tackles and a forced fumble. After the game, Bosa talked about being in the zone, like a basketball player getting into a rhythm and shooting lights out.

"Definitely," Bosa said. "I like that I'm comfortable rushing from each side. I kind of work the moves that I like from each side and I'm just getting better as it goes."

Bosa also acknowledged that he believes he's playing his best football as a pro.

"It's just more reps and being able to learn each week," Bosa said, when asked what he attributed his success to. "Being able to plan out my rush plan each week to tailor to who I'm playing. I feel like I have an answer to every type of blocker at this point, some better than others obviously, but it's going well."

Bosa's stats certainly back up his claim. Yes, he leads the league with a career-high 17.5 sacks — 5.5 away from an NFL record shared by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. But Bosa's also two sacks away from a franchise record owned by Alden Smith of 19.5, something the Ohio State product said he's shooting for with two games left.

However, it's when Bosa dials up those sacks that's been important for San Francisco's defense. Bosa is tied for the league lead (Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick) with six sacks in the fourth quarter. Bosa also is tied for the league lead with 13 sacks on third down (also Reddick) over the last two seasons.

Bosa also is playing well when the games matter most — at the end of the season. In December, Bosa has six sacks, 12 combined tackles — including five tackles for loss — 12 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Bosa's teammate George Kittle believes he secured the Defensive Player of the Year award after his two-sack, seven-tackle performance against the Commanders.

"He's better than everybody else," Kittle said. "He's a better athlete. He's stronger, he's faster. He's so smart, with the moves that he does. He's so creative. He's so good at getting the offensive lineman's hands off him. His effort is always there.

"When Bosa gets a sack, it just kind of ignites the entire team, and you can feel it in the stadium, too."

According to FOX Bet, Bosa has overtaken Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons as the leader for Defensive Player of the Year.

Bosa already earned his third trip to the Pro Bowl. Now in his fourth season, the 25-year-old pass rusher is one of the leaders of one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL. San Francisco is No. 1 in points allowed per game (15.3), yards allowed per game (290.3) and rushing yards allowed per game (75).

"It's insane the level that he's playing at," San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner said. "That's a big reason why our defense is performing at the level it is. We know it takes all 11 (players). The coverage and the rush work altogether.

"Knowing that he's on the field and has an opportunity to get home, you get stickier on your coverage and sit on routes. He's just been playing out of his mind."

Added 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan: "When you have a pass rusher who is as good as Nick, those are the guys that always change the game."

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa Christian McCaffrey

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more